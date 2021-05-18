Bengaluru gets six new triage centres in South and Mahadevpura zones

COVID-19 patients can walk into any of the triage centres set up in Bengaluru without having to call the 1912 or 108 helplines first.

news COVID-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced the addition of six new triage centres in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 18. These will be in addition to the 26 centres that have already been established in the city. Patients can walk into these facilities without calling the 1912 or 108 helplines. The triage centres were established to provide immediate care for COVID-19 patients through physical triaging in the eight BBMP zones. The facilities have a team of doctors each to examine the patients and accordingly direct them to the required medical facilities.

The centres have been set up in the South and Mahadevpura zones of Bengaluru. The Byrasandra Yoga Centre in Jayanagar 3rd block is equipped with 10 beds, while the facility at Shuttle Court, opposite Sagar Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, has 51 beds. Octavia Hotel on Marathalli Road has been converted into a facility with 39 beds. The Key House Hotel in HSR Layout, Zinc Hotel on Chennasandra Main Road in Whitefield, and OYO Town House in OMBR Layout have 50 beds respectively.

The triage centres have oxygenated beds and are equipped with primary healthcare facilities like pulse oximeters, thermal scanners, medication. In addition to this, patients with mild symptoms are treated and stabilisation care is provided to them. The BBMP had earlier announced that three nurses and doctors each will be working at these 24-hour triage centres. Ward-level officers have been appointed as nodal officers for the triage centres, while marshals have been stationed at the facilities.

The 26 existing centres opened in the city's COVID Care Centres and maternity hospitals have a total of 2,486 beds, with 1,995 general and 491 oxygen beds, according to the BBMP. They further added that as many as 543 COVID-19 patients have been triaged until May 16. Nearly 1,000 people, including those admitted through the BBMPâ€™s Central Hospital Bed Management System and those who walk in, are receiving treatment in these centres. Currently, about 1,495 beds are available here for treatment.