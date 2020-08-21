Bengaluru gets its first helpline exclusively to tackle rabies, dog bite cases

The BBMP has three vans to attend to rabies cases across Bengaluru city.

news Animal Welfare

Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), along with several non-government organisations (NGOs), have for the first time launched a rabies helpline in Karnataka, under the Rabies Prevention and Control programme. After Goa, Bengaluru is the second state in India to have a rabies helpline.

The helpline, +91 6364893322, was inaugurated by Bengaluru Mayor Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad on August 15. The helpline will be active between 9 am and 6 pm. The BBMP has three vans dedicated to pick up stray dogs in case of complaints filed by residents.

BBMP officials said that the helpline is expected to reduce the burden on existing Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centres across the eight zones under the municipal limits. “The helpline also intends to address dog bite complaints, counsel the victims of dog bite and also ensure that the service focuses on annual vaccination for rabies,” said BBMP Special Commissioner for Solid Waste Management and Animal Husbandry, Randeep Dev.

Rabies rescue helpline has been launched & citizens can call63648 93322.



Following points to be noted



Citizens can call if they find any unusual behaviour of a stray or pet, including biting tendency, excessive salivation, drop jaws or a change in barking tone. ( 1/2) pic.twitter.com/fZWHmmWxfI — BBMP Solid Waste Mgmt Special Commissioner (@BBMPSWMSplComm) August 17, 2020

What will the helpline do?

If residents of the city spot stray dogs with real signs of rabies, they can call the helpline and one of the three vans will pick up the dog.

One van is currently stationed at BBMP Head office, which will cater to East and Mahadevapura zones. Two other vans are stationed at Chamarajpet Veterinary Hospital. One van will cater to West and Dasarahalli zones and the other van will cater to South, Bommanahalli and RR Nagar zones.

The BBMP and various NGOs have also trained dog catchers. They will also be provided with the necessary equipment and tools to catch the dogs in a safe and humane manner.

The persons manning the helpline will coordinate between the dog catching teams and the veterinarians at the Animal Birth Control centres, who will, in turn, vaccinate the other strays in the locality from which the dog was picked up. This is to ensure that the other dogs are safe from rabies, thereby ensuring the safety of residents too.

Rabies Vaccine vehicle & Citizen Helpline launched by hon’ble Mayor today along with NGOs. ಪಾಲಿಕೆವತಿಯಿಂದ ನಾಯಿಗಳಿಗೆ... Posted by BBMP Commissioner on Friday, August 14, 2020

“Through the helpline, we aim to educate the public about rabies, its signs and treatment as well as sensitise them about the compassionate treatment of animals, and also and report data for relevant future action,” read the statement from Citizens for Animal Birth Control (CABC), one of the supporting NGOs.

“This is a much-required initiative for this city that has several animal lovers, street dog caregivers and animal shelters, the final goal being to use a combination of proactive ABC and vaccination processes to completely eradicate rabies,” the statement by CABC added.

Among the NGOs that have partnered with BBMP, Mission Rabies, founded by WVS (World Veterinary Sciences) and CARE, which is an animal shelter, will be responsible for handling the helpline, authenticating the reported cases and directing the BBMP Rabies vans to the spot.

The NGOs that will help with the Animal Birth Control programme include VSWRD, CUPA (Compassion Unlimited Plus Action), ASRA (an animal welfare organisation), Sarvodaya and COVA (Confederation of Voluntary Associations).

Dr Shrikrishna Isloor, a senior professor at the Government Veterinary College and Laboratory Director at KVAFSU-CVA Rabies Diagnostic Lab, will help with diagnostics and necropsy of the dog that die to rabies.

“Most calls we get are for relocation and we are trying to educate residents on why this is wrong. We are currently getting calls in the night, and we are unable to attend to them during those hours. However, the cases that are reported are handled immediately. This helpline is on trial mode and once they show progress, we will ask for more vans in a few months," said Harini Raghavan, a member of CABC.