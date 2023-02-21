Bengaluru to get 250 She Toilets: All you need to know

The She Toilets, announced in this year’s Karnataka Budget, will be free of cost and generate revenue through advertisements, BBMP officials said.

news Bengaluru News

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced plans to construct 250 ‘She Toilets’ across the city, aimed at improving sanitation facilities for women. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement while presenting the state Budget for 2023-24, stating that the ‘She Toilets’ will be built in heavily populated areas such as markets and commercial complexes.

Each She Toilet will incorporate a range of features designed to enhance user experience, including feeding rooms, mobile charging points, and emergency SOS services. The state government has allocated Rs 50 crore for the project and will be built under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements. Speaking to TNM, a BBMP official said, “The toilets will be built using the latest construction technology, with space-saving design elements, and internet of things (IoT) components for water and electricity conservation, waste management, security, and hygiene.”

The official added that users can avail the facilities at the She Toilets free of cost. In order to generate revenue for the project, the BBMP will have back-lit boards and digital video walls at each location to display advertisements. The civic body said that 20% of the display time on the digital walls will be allocated for public awareness and government messages.

She Toilets have previously been established in other states such as Telangana and Kerala. However, the toilets in Kerala have been criticised for not being user-friendly. The multi-coloured buttons and automatic doors were found to be confusing by users, and there were complaints about the location of some of the toilets. Some users even reported instances where there was no water available, or the power went off abruptly, leaving the cabin in darkness.

To address these issues, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to install solar panels and implement both analytical and automatic flushing. While some of the She Toilets in Kerala faced issues with maintenance and upkeep, the BBMP has claimed that the toilets will be properly managed and maintained. Contractors will be held accountable for maintaining the toilets and serious action will be taken if they do not follow the guidelines, the official told TNM.

The management technology will include a user data collection system, toilet quality monitoring, surveillance system, and feedback system. The BBMP has also announced that they will be developing an app for users to share their feedback on the hygiene and management of the toilets.