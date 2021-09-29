Bengaluru to face power cuts on September 30: Full list of areas

The details regarding power interruptions were announced by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited on Twitter.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced in a series of tweets that several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts on Thursday, September 30. In the Bengaluru East zone, Indiranagar, Whitefield, Shivajinagar and Vidhana Soudha divisions will face power cuts. The Nagavara Palya Main Road, Bangalore Movies Area, Defense Colony 6th Main Road will face power outages from 10 am to 4 pm. Meanwhile, Chanakya Layout, Arabic College, Rashad Nagar, Shivajinagar Post Office and surrounding areas will face power cuts from 10 am to 12.30 pm. CMR Road will face power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm, and Oberoi Hotel area and MG Road will face power cuts from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Bengaluru North zone will face power outages in areas under Malleshwaram, Jalahalli, Hebbal and Peenya Division. Several areas will face power outages from 9 am to 5 pm including GKVK Layout, Yashodanagar, Agrahara, Kogilu, Hegde Nagar, Thirumenahalli Village, Kogilu, Sahakaranagar D Block. NH, Krishna Avenue to Holy Rosary Church and Dwaraka Nagar 1st Main Road will face power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Anandnagar, MSH Layout, SBM, Colony, Bellary Main Road, SSA Road, Kunthi Grama, Vinayaka Layout and Hebbala will face power cuts from 11.30 am to 3 pm. And Mattikere and HMT Layout will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 6 pm. AMS Layout, Narasipura, Balaji Layout and Raghavendra Colony will face power cuts from 11 am to 2 pm. Further, Bonevill Area, Chikkasandra Ayr Layout, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Marigold Apartment and Sapthagiri College will face power cuts from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

The other areas affected will be extensions of ML Layout and the areas surrounding BNES College, which will face power cuts from 10 am to 6 pm. Hurali Chikkanahalli, Kodige Thirumalapura, IIHR, Fisheries, State Animal Husbandry area, Mathkoor, Koluva Rajanahalli, Linganahalli, Madappanahalli, Seethakempanahalli and Kalenahalli will face power outages from 10 am to 1 pm.

In Bengaluru South, areas under Jayanagara, Koramangala and HSR Layout divisions will face power cuts. Sakamma Garden 6th Block, Siddapura, 2nd Block, 18th Cross, 8th Cross, 6th Cross, 10th Main First Block, 3rd Block, 18th Cross, 7th Cross, Someshwaranagar, BTM First Stage, 27th Main, 17th Main, 23rd Main, 25th Main, AICO BOO Nagar, Cauvery Nagara, Vivekananda Nagara, Kathriguppe Main Road, Kathriguppe East, BSK Third Stage, CR Layout, VR Layout, Sangam Circle, LIC Colony, 24th Main Rd, GM Garden, JP Nagar First Phase, JNR Eighth Block Galli Apt, Banashankari Petrol Bunk, WMS Compound, Guru Murthappa Compound, Vaisy Bank, JP Nagar Sixth Phase, KR Layout, Puttenahalli Kere, Inchara Hotel Back Side, Ashta Lakshmi Layout, Puttenahalli Circle, Aswath Narayan Layout and Annaiah Reddy Layout will face power outages between 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Pipe Line Road, Bikisipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Jayanagar first Cross, 14th Cross, CT Road, Jayanagar Sixth Main Road, Banagiri Nagar, Park Road, Seventh Main, Second Cross will face power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Nallurahalli Main Road, Spectra Palmwood will face a power outage from 11 am and 1 pm and Amarjyothi Layout East Wing will face a power outage between 10 am and 3 pm.

Areas under Rajajinagar, RR Nagar and Kengeri division in Bengaluru West will face power outages. Gandhi Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Kalyan Layout, RR Layout, Jagajyothi Layout, Upadya Layout, Sir MV third block, part of Nagadevanahalli, Sir MV fifth block, Ambednagar, Ullal Bus Stand and BDA Colony will face power interruptions from 9 am to 5 pm. 47A, KO Halli, Venugopal Nagar, DB Kallu Route to Main Road, Suvarana Nagar, Maruti Nagar and Police Quarter Hosahalli will face power outages between 10 am to 5 pm.

Further, Nanjarasappa Layout, Near Skyline BBMP Park, Bapuji HBCS Layout, Maruthi Nagar Chandra Layout, Chickpete Layout, Skyline Apartment Main Road, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara-15, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Maruthi Nagar Third Main, Jayalakshmi Industrial Chandralayout, Near Siddaganga School, Income Tax Layout, Vidyagiri Layout, Bus, Maruthi Nagara, Chandra Layout 80ft Road, Chandra Layout BMTC Depot, Chandra Layout Milk Booth, Basaveshwara Layout, KPA Chandra Layout, Maruthi Nagar 80ft Road, Jyothinagara, Nagarabhavi first stage, behind SBI eighth Cross, M C Layout, Nagarabhavi, Chandra Layout 12th Cross and 11th Cross, Chandra Layout Slum, BWSSB Water Supply, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College Road, Vrushabhavathi Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Kamakshipalya, Vrushabhavathi Nagara, Mani Villas Garden, Nanjappa Layout, Kempegowda Park Surrounding, SV Layout Third Cross, Grihalakshmi Layout First Stage, Kaveri Road, areas surrounding Shanbhavamurthy Park and Kempegowda Park, 1st and 2nd Cross Vidyanagara, Kurubarahalli 6th Cross, Kurubarahalli Govt School surroundings, Kottige Palya, Lakshmana Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagara, Vigneshwara Nagara, Hegganahalli, Hegganahalli Cross, Sunkadakatte and Sunkadakatte Pipeline Road will face power outage from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Also, Panchami Apartment, Kalidasa Layout and Michael TC will face power cuts from 10 am to 6 pm. And 15th Cross, 8th main, BEML Layout, opposite to 15th Cross, in front of Kuvempu Udyanavana and Basaveshwaranagar will face power cuts from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.