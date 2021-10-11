Bengaluru to face power cuts on October 12: List of areas affected

The power cuts were announced by BESCOM on social media.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced on its social media handles on Sunday, October 10, that several areas across Bengaluru would face power outages on Tuesday, October 12. In the south zone, several areas will face power cuts from 1.30 pm to 4 pm including JP Nagar third phase and BG Road. BK Circle, Gottigere, Pavamana Nagar and other areas will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm. Singasandra, Electronic City, Agrahara, Madiwala Market and other areas will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Club Road Circle and surrounding areas, HSR Layout, KIMS College, Old Airport Road, Siddapura, Devarabisanahalli, ISRO Layout, Uttarahalli and other areas will face power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm. Additionally, RBI Layout, Srinidhi Layout, Chunchagatta village, Dodmane Industrial Area, Srinivasa Choultry Road, JP Nagar fifth phase, BTM Layout second stage and other areas will face power outages from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Domlur Outer Ring Road and Krishna Reddy Layout will see power interruptions from 10 am to 11.30 pm. Domlur Layout and CPWD Quarters will see a power outage from 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.

In the west zone, parts of Hosahalli, Vijayanagara and Hampinagar will face power cuts from 11.30 am to 5.30 pm. Vijayanagar BDA Complex, CHBS Layout, parts of MC Layout, Marenahalli, Central Excise Layout, Govindaraj Nagar and Attiguppe will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Vinayaka Layout, Maruthi Nagar Chandra Layout, Chickpete Layout, Jyothinagar, Nagarabhavi, parts of Attiguppe, Hegganahalli and Sunkadakatte will also face power cuts from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. Parts of Gandhi Nagar, Bhuveneswar Nagar, Mallathalli Layout, BHEL and Krishna Garden will face power cuts from 9 am to 5 pm. Dwarakanagar and surrounding areas will face power cuts from 10 am to 1 pm.

In the east zone, parts of Hoysala Nagar and Indira Nagar will face power interruptions from 10 am to 4 pm. Hoysala Nagara, parts of Doopanahalli, ESI Road and Domlur Service Road will face power cuts from 2 pm to 5 pm. BSNL, Raj Bhavan and Magadi Main Road will face power cuts from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Balabrooi, High Grounds, Cunningham Road, BWSSB and parts of Mysore Road will face power outage from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

In the north zone, Thirumenahalli Village, Sahakaranagar and Agrahara will face power cuts from 9 am to 5 pm. Bagalur Cross, Judicial Layout and Gayathri Nagar will face power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Third Mail RC Pura will face power cuts from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. Gandhigrama will face power cuts from 11 am to 1 pm while parts of Malleshwaram will face power cuts from 10 am to 3 pm. Sadashivanagar will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. HMT layout will face power outage from 10.30 am to 6 pm. Lottegollahalli and RK Garden will face power outages from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

While BESCOM is yet to explain the reason for the power cuts, the announcement comes in the wake of reports a power crisis could be looming, due to coal shortage in the country. The Ministry of Coal on Sunday, October 10 assured that sufficient dry-fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and stressed that any fear of disruption in power supply is "entirely misplaced".

