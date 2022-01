Bengaluru to face power cuts from Jan 19 to 21: Full list of areas

The power interruptions will occur due to maintenance and other works taken up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Several areas in Bengaluru will experience power interruptions from Wednesday, January 19 to Friday, January 21. The power cuts will be caused by maintenance and other upgradation works being carried out by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

January 19

The South zone of Bengaluru will experience power interruptions from 10 am to 6 pm. Affected areas will include Vinayaka Nagara, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Annapoorna Industrial Area, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, Sarakki market, RBI Layout, Thyagaraja Nagar Main Road, Banagiri Nagar, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Dollars Layout, Martha's Hospital Road, Uttarahalli, Devarabisanahalli, ITPL Main Road, Gandhinagar Road, Pavamana Nagara, Gayathri Tapovana, Kalena Agrahara, BDA 2nd Phase, 5th Block BDA, Kothnur Main Road and Kudlu Main Road.

In the Ease zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 12 am. Affected areas include Raghavendra Circle, Thanu Sree Nilaya, Kodihalli, Manjunatha TC, Banaswadi Main Road, Govindapura Main Road , Rashad Nagar, Umar Nagar, Nagawara, Chanakya Layout, Vaddarapalya, Hennur Bande, Manyata Residency, Arkavathy Layout, Bhagyashree Layout and Thanisandra.

In the North zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 6 pm. Affected areas will include Swathanthra Palya Main Road, Parts of Malleshwaram, JP Park, HMT Layout, New BEL Road, Amruthnagar, Hegde Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, Sadenahalli, Jakkur Main Road, Ravindranagar, Santoshnagara, Kalyan Nagar, Prashanth Nagar, Shankarmutt Park, MG Nagar and Mahalakshmipuram.

In the West zone, power outages will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Byatarayanapura, Uttarahalli Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, BHEL Layout, Nandagokula Layout, Syndicate Bank Layout, Kengeri Main Road, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Dodda Basti Main Road, Mallathalli Layout, Dwarkabasa Road, Ambedkarnagar, Ullal Bus Stand and BDA Colony.

January 20

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Siddaiah Road, Lalbagh Road, Sudhamnagar, Vittal Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout,Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, LIC Colony, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Jayanagar 8th Block, Puttenahalli Main Road, Bank Of Baroda Colony, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja Nagar, Ganapathi Pura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Beereshwara Nagar, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Chunchagatta Main Road, Banashankari 2nd Stage, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, 15th Cross JP Nagar, Dollars Layout, Domlur, Dodda Nekundi, ITPL Main Road, Gandhinagara, Bhoganahalli Main Road, Panathur Main Road, Hongasandra, Pavamana Nagar, 9th Phase and 8th Phase BDA and Junnasandra Main Road.

In the East zone, power cuts will occur from 10 am till 12 am. Affected areas will include Ramamurthy Nagar Main Road, Margondanahalli, Udaynagar, KG Pura, Indiragandhi Nagar, Ram Nanjappa Layout, Umar Nagar, Nagawara, Chanakya Layout, Geddalahalli, Coffee Board Layout and Kachamaranahalli.

In the North zone, power outages will occur from 10 am to 6 pm. Affected areas include Vyalikaval, Parts of Yeshwanthpur, Muneshwara Swamy Layout, Siddeshwara Layout, Mavallipura, Shabarinagar, Thirumenahalli, Bagalur Main Road, Dwaraka Nagar 1st Main Road, Jakkur Main Road Near, Ganganagar, RBI Colony, Weavers Colony, Kempapura, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Hesaraghatta Main Road ,Bagalagunte, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Kalyana Nagara and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

In the West zone, power cuts will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include RV Road, BHEL Layout, Doddabele Road, Vigneshwara Nagar, Dubasipalya, BDA Area Block-1, Kuvempu Main Road and Ganganagar.

January 21

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power cuts will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Shanthinagar, Nanjappa Circle, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Siddapura, Someshwaranagar, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Shakambari Nagar, Sarakki Market, RBI Layout, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Doresanipalya, Banashankari 5th Stage, Airview Colony, Marathalli, Chowdeshwari Temple Road, Gandhinagar Road, Bhoganahalli Main Road, Panathur Main Road, Varthur Road, Hongasandra, Gottigere Main Road, BDA 2nd Phase, Tulasipura, Electronic City, Konappana Agrahara, Doddathoguru, Parappana Agrahara Surrounding Area and Kasavanahalli.

In the East zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am till 12 am. Affected areas include Doorvani Nagar, Suddagunte Palya, KG Pura Main Road, Defence Colony, Narayanapura, BDS Nagara, Byrathi, Byrathi Village, HBR 4th Block, HBR 5th Block and Channasadra.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Srirampuram, Platform Road, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, HMT Industry, Sainagar 2nd Phase, BHEL Layout, Kodigehalli, Kempanahalli, Amruthnagar, Hegde Nagar, From Kogilu, Dwaraka Nagar, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, T Dasarahalli, Kanteerava Nagar and surrounding areas.

In the West zone, power outages will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Vidhyapitha, Shankarnag Circle, Hanumanthnagar, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Bhoomika Layout, BHEL Layout, Andrahalli Circle, D Group Layout, Kengeri Main Road, Ullal Nagar, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage and Bhavaninagar.