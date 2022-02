Bengaluru to face power cuts from February 4 to 6: Full list of areas

The power outages will be caused by maintenance and other works taken up by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

news Power cut

Several areas across Bengaluru will face power interruptions from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, February 6. The power outages will be caused due to maintenance and other upgradation works by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

February 4

In the south zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Jayanagar 4th Block, Vinayakanagar, Nanjappa Circle, Gowdanapaliya, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar Main Road, Vasathapura, JP Nagar 6th Phase, parts of Puttenahalli, Banashankari 2nd Stage, JP Nagar 2nd Phase , JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Dollars Layout, Ittamadu, Banashankari 5th Stage, Vivek Nagar, Nagasandra, KEB Layout, Kundalahalli Village, ITPL Main Road, Dodda Nekundi, Ambedkar Nagar, Mallasandra Road, Thalghattpura, BDA 9th Phase, Raghavanapalya, Vasantha Vallabha Nagara and Parappana Agrahara Main Road.

The north zone will have power outages from 9.30 am till 5.30 pm. Affected areas will include Gayathrinagar, Okalipuram 2nd Stage, Nagappa Block, Muneshwara Block, Sadashivanagar, Triveni Road, New BEL Road, parts of Prakash Nagar, Kaveri Layout, Lakshmipura Village, Sampige Road, Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegolahalli, Sainagar 2nd Phase, Sampigehalli, Harohalli, Kenchanahalli, Nagadesanahalli, Gentaganahalli, Mudhanahalli, KHB Quarters, Ranka Nagara, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Hesaraghatta Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, T Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Puram and Modi Hospital surrounding area.

In the east zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Swamy Vivekananda Road, Domlur Village, Hoysala Nagar Road, Near Mukunda Theatre, Umar Nagar, Chanakya Layout, Nagawara, Geddalahalli and Channasadra.

In Bengaluru's west zone, power interruptions will occur starting from 9.30 am till 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Hampinagara, VHBCS Layout, LIC Colony, Kirloskar Colony 2nd Stage, KHB Colony, parts of Basaveshwaranagar, Sharada Colony, Hegganahalli Cross, Kamakshipalya, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Byraveshwara Nagara, Prashantha Nagara, Mudalpalya, SBM Colony, Pantharapalya, Nayandahalli, parts Basavanagudi, Vidyapitha, Annapoorneshwari Layout, TG Palya, Vidyamana Nagar, Kengeri Main Road, BDA Area Block -1, Uttarahalli Road, Kodipallia, Kuvempu Main Road, Ganganagar, BEL 1st Stage and BEL 2nd Stage.

February 5

In Bengaluru’s south zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include K R Road, 8th Block Jayanagar, Vinayakanagar, Town Hall, Ravindra Kalakshetra, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Sarakki Market, Thyagaraja Nagar Main Road, Papaiah Garden, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Channammana Kere Acchukattu, Kathriguppe, Kakathiyanagara, Marathalli, Hongasandra, Bommanahalli, Santhrupthi Nagar, Nrupatungana Nagar, Electronic City, Konappana Agrahara and Doddathoguru.

In the north zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Prakashnagar, Ramamohanapura, Vyalaikaval, Yeshwanthpur, Model Colony, Gurumurthy Reddy Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Pipe Line Road, New BEL Road, Aditya Nagar, MS Palya, Akshayanagara, Doddabetahally, Thindlu Main Road, Raghavendra Colony, KEB Layout, Hegde Nagar, Jakkur Main Road and Kalasthrinagara.

In the east zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Kasturi Nagar, TC Palya Road, RK Mutt Road, Halasuru Metro Station and Surrounding Areas, Bellali Village, Coffee Board Layout, Ambedkar Nagara Gutta, Whitefield Main Road, Gunjur, Gunjur Main Road, Ayyappanagara, Gokula Extension and Hoody.

In the west zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Subbanna Garden, VHBCS, Canara Bank Colony, Anubhava Nagara, Kirloskar Colony 1st Stage, Havanur Circle, Manjunathanagar, Sharada Colony, Meenakshinagar, Sunkadakatte, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Byraveshwara Nagara, Prashantha Nagara, Mudalapalya, Thungha Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Ullal Nagar, Dodda Basti Main Road, Mallathalli Layout, Dwarkabasa Road and Bhavaninagar.

February 6

In the south zone, JC Industrial Layout will face power interruptions from 10 am to 5 pm. Electronic city, Konappana agrahara, Doddathoguru will experience power outages from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

In the north zone, Abbigere will experience power cuts from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

In Bengaluru’s west zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas will include Subbanna Garden, VHBCS Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Anubhava Nagara, Kirloskar Colony 1st Stage, Havanur Circle, parts of Manjunathanagar, parts of Basaveshwara Nagar, Sharada Colony, Meenakshinagar, Sunkadakatte, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Byraveshwara Nagara, Prashantha Nagara, TG Palya, Vigneshwara Nagar and Virabhadraswara Nagar.