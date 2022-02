Bengaluru to face power cuts from February 14 to 16: Full list of areas

The power cuts have been scheduled for works to be taken up by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Several areas across Bengaluru will face power cuts from Monday, February 14 to Wednesday, February 16, as per the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). The power interruptions will be caused by upgradation and maintenance works taken up by BESCOM.

February 14

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Vinayakanagar, Wilson Garden, Jarganahalli, YV Annaiah Road, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar Main Road, Vasathapura, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Shakambari Nagar, Sarakki Market, Puttenahalli Main Road, Bank Of Baroda Colony, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja Nagar, Ganapathi Pura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Beereshwara Nagar, Ganapathipura, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Eshwara Layout, Lakshmi Nagar, Shivashakthi Nagar, Dodmane Industrial Area, Bhavani Nagar, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Kaderanahalli, KIMS College Road, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, JP Nagar 3rd Phase, JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Ramanjaneya Nagara, Gurapanapalya, Chinnappanahalli, Marathalli, Vasantha Vallabha Nagar, Nrupatunga Nagar, Sunthrupthi Nagar, BDA 9th Phase, BDA 1st Phase and 2nd Phase.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Prakashnagar, Gayathrinagar, Ramamohanapura, Vyalaikaval, Mathikere Main Road, SBM Colony, Mathikere Extension, Yeshwanthpur 1st Main Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar, Kodigehalli, Kodigehalli, Thindlu Main Road, Raghavendra Colony, Hegde Nagar, Puttenahalli, KHB Quarters, Industrial Area Peenya 1st Phase, Kurubarahalli Bus Stop and JC Nagar.

In the East zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Nagavara Palya, Kasturi Nagar, A Narayanapura, Tannery Road, HBR Layout 3rd Block, VHBCS Layout and KR Puram Market.

In the West zone, power interruptions will occur from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Saraswathi Nagar, Moodalapalya, Gangondanahalli, Basaveshwaranagar, Bhovi Colony, NHCS Layout, Teachers Colony, JC Nagara, Agraharadasarahalli, Kamakshipalya, Kebbehalli, Amarjyothi Nagar, Srinagara, Ranganatha Colony, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Andrahalli, Bhavani Nagar, Kengeri Main Road, BDA Area Block -1, Bhuveneswar Nagar, Dodda Basti Main Road and Bhavaninagar.

February 15

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Jayanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Teachers Colony, Gowdanapalya, Vasantha Vallaba Nagar, Sarada Nagar, BDA Complex, KIMS College, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Kaverinagara, Anepalya, Neelasandra, Challagatta, Jai Bheema Nagara, Old Madiwala, Panathur Main Road, Gandhinagar Road, ITPL Main Road, Dodda Nekundi, Weavers Colony, 5th Block BDA and Doddanagamangala.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Nagappa Block, Vyalaikaval, New BEL Road, JP Park, HMT Layout, Kanshiram Nagar, Tindlu Main Road, Hesaraghatta Road, Kodigehalli, Santoshnagara, Veerasagara, Vidyaranyapura, Hegde Nagar, Marsandra, Nelukunte, Akkhe Halli, Haniur, Challa Halli, Karlapura Palya, Sriramanahalli, KHB Colony, Bagalur Main Road, Jakkur Main Road, Kaveri Nagara, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Kanaka Nagar, Santoshnagara, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Prashanth Nagara, VHBCS Layout, Balasubramanya Temple, Shankar Mutt To Kurubarahalli Main Road.

In the east zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Kasturi Nagar, Udaynagar, Swami Vivekananda Road, Domlur Village, Gouthampura, Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, Jayamahal Extension, Vivekananda Nagar, K Channasandra, Geddalahalli, Gunjura and Channasadra.

In the West zone, power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Marena Halli, Moodalapalya, Gangondanahalli Main Road, Parts of Basaveshwaranagar, Judges Colony, Bhovi Colony Main Road, NHCS Layout, Teachers Colony, JC Nagara, Agraharadasarahalli, Kamakshipalya, Kebbehalli, Amarjyothi Nagar, Balashaplya Road, BHEL Layout, TG Palya Main Road, Ullal Nagar, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipalya, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Kuvempu Main Road, Ganganagar, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, Ambedkarnagar and BDA Colony.

February 16

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include BG Road, Sindhi Hospital, Siddaiah Road, Lalbagh Road, Sudhamnagar, Shakambari Nagar, Sarakki Market, Jaraganahalli, KR Road, KIMS College Road, Martha's Hospital Road, Uttarahalli Circle, Ejipura, Chikka Adugodi, Brindavana Nagar, Panathur Main Road, Kundalahalli Village, Varthur Road, Marathalli, Anand Nagar, Sunthrupthi Nagar, Sevashrama Nagar, Kalena Agrahara and Vaddarapalya.

In the North zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will New BEL Road, BK Nagar, Mohan Kumar Nagar, Pampa Nagar, MS Palya, Kodigehalli Tatanagar, Devi Nagar, Lottegollahalli, Sainagar 2nd Phase, KHB Colony, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Kanaka Nagara and Kalyan Nagar.

In the East zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 4 pm. Affected areas include Suddagunte Palya, A Narayanapura, Doorvani Nagar, KG Pura Main Road, Udaynagar, KG Pura, Gouthampura, Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, Govindpura, Rashadh Nagar, HBR, Ayyappanagara and Gokula Extension.

In the West zone, power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Saraswathi Nagar, Marena Halli, Moodalapalya, Gangondanahalli Main Road, Basaveshwaranagar, Judges Colony, Bhovi Colony Main Road, Teachers Colony, JC Nagara, Agraharadasarahalli, Kamakshipalya, Hanumantharayana Palya, Amarjyothi Nagar, Vidhyapitha Road, SLV Industrial Area, Thittahalli, Gantakanadoddi, Veerasandra, Kengeri Main Road, Dubasipalya, Mallathahalli Layout and Bhavaninagar.