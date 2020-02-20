Bengaluru-Kochi bus accident: Rescue team took passengers out through window

Out of 48 passengers who were travelling to Kerala, at least 19 have been confirmed dead.

On the early morning of Thursday, police and other officials rushed to Avinashi in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, where a deadly accident of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) left at least 19 passengers, including the bus conductor, dead.

The Volvo bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Ernakulam. According to initial reports, the lorry hit the median and the container it was carrying detached and fell on the bus., leading to the tragedy. Several others are reported to be injured.

Due to the accident, the right side of the bus was especially damaged. It appears that the officials first tried to use ladders to climb by the side of the bus to access the situation through the windows. They later climbed through the window, and used stretchers to take the people out.

Some visuals from the rescue that was underway in the deadly accident involving the Bengaluru-Ernakulam bus.

Some visuals show that officials and rescuers, who reached the spot, used torchlight and cut through the sides of the bus to get to the injured and the deceased inside. One visual showed the rescuers struggling to take an injured person out on a stretcher through the window. The stretcher was taken out slowly, with some men outside the bus, who were standing on the ladder, supporting the weight.

A few hours later, all that remained was the charred and contorted metal skeleton of the vehicle, which was later moved with a crane. The debris was also cleared from the road.