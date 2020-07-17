Bengaluru COVID-19: 60-year-old patient dies by suicide in KC General Hospital

This is the second such incident at KC General Hospital in north Bengaluru, where another suicide had occurred on June 26.

news Coronavirus

A 60-year-old woman in Bengaluru who was being treated for COVID-19 at a designated government hospital died by suicide on Friday morning, authorites said.

This is the second such incident at KC General Hospital in north Bengaluru, where another suicide had occurred on June 26.

According to a senior medical staff member at the hospital, “The incident came to light early in the morning around 5.30 am. It is unfortunate that this happened, she was on the path of recovery. She had mild symptoms. Two of her sons were also infected and were admitted here. One of them has been discharged already.”

He added, “The woman like others was given psychiatric counselling. We are trying to find out more.”

In the previous incident,a 65-year-old woman had died under similar circumstances in the same hospital. She was also being treated with other members of her family.

In Bengaluru alone, there have been at least four cases where COVID-19 patients have died by suicide, including a police official of Karnataka State Reserve Police.

The first incident was reported on April 27 when a 50-year-old person was found dead at Victoria Hospital.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.