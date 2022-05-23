Bengaluru couple's charred bodies found in Udupi, cops suspect suicide

Jyothi and Yashwanth, both 23 years old, had eloped a few days ago and reportedly got married in Mangaluru without their parents’ knowledge.

Jyothi M and Yashwanth Yadav, a young couple from Bengaluru, had both packed their bags and told their families that they were stepping out for a short while on May 18. But their families were shocked when, in the wee hours of Saturday, May 21, their bodies were found in a burning car near Udupi, over 300 km away.

Jyothi and Yashwanth, both 23 years old, had reportedly been in a relationship for the past two years. On Saturday, residents of the Heggunje village in Udupi district noticed a car on fire at around 3.30 am, and immediately notified the police. According to the Udupi police, minutes before the incident occured, Yashwanth sent a message to his brother with coordinates to the location and an apology. This has led police to suspect that the couple’s death may have been a suicide.

The couple’s parents were reportedly unaware of their plans, as both Yashwanth and Jyothi’s parents filed missing reports with the Bengaluru police. According to reports, after eloping, Yashwanth and Jyothi got married in Brahmavar on May 20, and informed their families of the same. The Times of India reported that their parents were unhappy with the marriage.

On Saturday morning, the couple had rented the car in which they were later found, from a Mangaluru-based agent. They then travelled along the Karnataka coast and even went as far as Bhatkal, over 140 km from Mangaluru. They then reached Udupi late that night, at about 1.30 am, and at 3 am, reached Heggunje. Minutes later, residents saw the burning car and the bodies of Jyothi and Yashwanth were later found inside.

Police said that while they suspect this was a case of suicide, a conclusion can be arrived at only after the postmortem report comes out. An investigation into the matter is still underway. “Both the parents have reached Udupi, once formalities of the investigation are completed, we will speak to them properly and ascertain details,” Vishnuvardhana IPS, Udupi SP told TNM.

With IANS inputs

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.