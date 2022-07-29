Bengaluru couple die after vehicle knocks them down on flyover, no arrests yet

The couple is survived by two daughters aged 13 and 10.

While returning from the Peenya ESI Hospital, a couple riding a bike were knocked down by a speeding vehicle and died on the Tumakuru Road flyover near Dasarahalli around 9 pm on July 27, Wednesday. The driver of the speeding vehicle however is still absconding. The Peenya Traffic Police has registered a suo moto case against the unknown vehicle.

The victims have been identified as Rudresh, aged 36, and his wife Sunitha, aged 30. They were residents of Siddanahosahalli village near Madanayakanahalli. The mishap happened close to the flyover's Dasarahalli lay-by. A vehicle rammed into the couple's bike as they were travelling in the direction of Nelamangala. The couple were lying on the road with severe injuries when other commuters discovered them and hurried them to the hospital. But the medical doctors pronounced them as brought dead.

According to the police, the couple had visited a sick relative at Peenya's ESI Hospital and were returning home when the accident happened. After a post-mortem, the bodies were given to the families. Sunitha worked in a clothing factory while Rudresh was a mason. There are two daughters left behind, aged 13 and 10.

A police officer at the Peenya Traffic Station has said that the unknown driver has still not been found. But investigation is underway and CCTVs are being scanned to identify the driver.

In other news, on July 25, a speeding car on the Peenya flyover lost control after failing to observe a patrol vehicle, resulting in a series of accidents. In an effort to avoid a collision, the car struck the divider. The cars that were behind the car came to a stop and slammed into one another. While others were unharmed, an elderly woman suffered just minor injuries. The series of accidents caused damage to as many as four cars.