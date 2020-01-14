Bengaluru CCB inspector fires at rowdy-sheeters wanted for serious crimes

The two accused persons allegedly attacked constable Hanumeshi with a knife and attempted to escape when they came in contact with the police officer.

news Crime

An inspector with the Central Crime Bureau (CCB) fired at two men with a criminal record when they allegedly resisted arrest on Monday.

A CCB team was looking for Satish alias Shedka, 29, and Handi Mahesh, 28, after they were tipped off that the duo were travelling in a Maruti Swift near BTM Lake along Ranka Colony Road around 2:40 am. The duo allegedly attacked constable Hanumeshi with a knife and attempted to escape when they came in contact with the police officer, Deccan Herald reported.

CCB inspector Keshava Murthy urged the duo to surrender but after they tried to attack another policeman, Puneet Kumar, another inspector with the CCB, fired at the men injuring them in the right leg below their knees.

Both men were admitted in Victoria Hospital and their car was recovered by the police. Many cases are registered against Satish in Koramangala police station, Business Standard reported.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil stated that Satish had a record of serious crimes and was listed as a rowdy-sheeter in Koramangala and Shidlaghatta police stations. He is an accused in three murders including that of a former city councillor of Shidlaghatta in 2016. He is also accused of attempting to murder Mill Manja in Koramangala in 2011 and assaulting Mill Manja in Koramangala in 2011 and 2012.

Meanwhile, Mahesh is listed as a rowdy-sheeter at Shidlaghatta police station and is an accused in two murders including that of a former city councillor of Shidlaghatta in 2016.

A court had issued warrants against the duo in connection with the Shidlaghatta murder case but they were absconding, a police official said.