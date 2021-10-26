Bengaluru-based logistics firm Porter raises Rs 750 crore in Series E round

The company said it will leverage the capital infusion to consolidate its position, focus on acquiring talent and expand operations to enter the top 35 cities of India by 2023.

Atom Funding

Intra-city logistics company Porter has raised Rs 750 crore in its Series E funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Vitruvian Partners, with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Lightrock India. IndigoEdge acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Porter in this funding round. The company said it will leverage this capital infusion to consolidate its position, focus on acquiring talent and expand operations to enter the top 35 cities of India by 2023.

“Porter’s unique marketplace results in massive benefits to all stakeholders. Drivers earn 30% more, customers save 20% on logistics cost and have a better experience with lower wait times and higher availability. Porter is also one of the only logistics models that is 100% asset light and has a negative working capital cycle,” the company said in a statement.

Porter said it has consistently achieved triple digit annual growth since its launch in 2014 and has been growing faster with scale as network effects play out. According to the company, it now has a presence in over 13 cities across India with more than 50 lakh customers and 2 lakh+ owner-drivers on board.

Talking about the funding, Pranav Goel, CEO, Porter said, "We are excited to welcome the two marquee global funds with a great track record of backing enduring businesses world over. This funding round, in the current economic scenario, is a testament of the execution of the entire Porter team.”

“The idea behind Porter was to solve the existing market gap between demand and supply by creating a tech-enabled liquid marketplace to drive better vehicle utilisation and service levels for our users. Over the years, we have realised that apart from being a great business opportunity, we have a chance to make a positive impact on the lives of over 2 lakh driver-partners,” he added.