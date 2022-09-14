Bengaluru-based Boson Whitewater selected for startup challenge by Housing Ministry

Boson Whitewater is one among the 76 startups selected for the challenge from across India to work in the field of water supply, used water management, water body rejuvenation.

Atom Startups

Boson Whitewater, a water utility company that converts STP (sewage treatment plant) water into high quality potable water, has been selected for ‘India Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Start-Up Challenge’ by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Boson Whitewater is one among the 76 startups selected for the challenge from across India to work in the field of water supply, used water management, water body rejuvenation and ground water management.

Boson Whitewater is a water utility company founded with an aim to change the way industries, IT Parks, malls, and apartment communities recycle their wastewater. Founded in 2011 by Vikas Brahmavar and Gowthaman Desingh, Boson Whitewater converts water from STPs into potable high quality water that can be used for household purposes, centralised air conditioning in commercial buildings, and even for drinking.

Boson Whitewater (BWW) System is a 11-stage filtration system designed in sequence to reduce the various physical, chemical and biological contaminants present in the treated waste water. In the first four stages, treated wastewater will be taken through various filtration systems to reduce the turbidity, odour and Iron present in the water using BWW’s filters. In the next two stages, BWW uses different types of dosing systems to reduce the organic contaminants present in the water, followed by different levels of micron filtration systems. Post the three stages of micron filtration, water is free from the physical contamination which will be taken through the Boson high recovery, low fouling membrane system designed to remove the various viruses and dissolved salts present in the water. Post the filtration, any residual bacteria and virus present in the water will be removed using Ultra Violet (UV) disinfectant system.

At the end of all the stages, the company claims that the water does not have any contaminants. E Coli, Coliforms, heavy metals, high hardness, pesticides, herbicides are removed and the water is potable. NABL certified lab reports indicate that the water is drinkable, the company says. Boson IoT platform collects various parameters at every stage of filtration and uses AI algorithms to detect the various anomalies like filtration efficiencies, variation in life of filters and pump failures.

“As cities grow and population increases, we need to find technological solutions that can help us manage our water resources more efficiently. At Boson Whitewater, we believe that wastewater has a great potential to reduce urban water stress. This recognition further strengthens our commitment towards improving our water infrastructure and creating water abundance in our cities,” said Vikas Brahmavar, Founder and CEO, Boson Whitewater System.