Bengaluru Azim Premji student collapses to death, SFI blames institute

Sources at the university confirmed that Abhijit was part of the protest against the shuttle fee and was on hunger strike.

A postgraduate student at Azim Premji University (APU) in Bengaluru collapsed and died while dancing during the opening event of the college fest on Friday, February 24. Abhijit Shinde (26), a first-year MA Development student, who hailed from Nashik, Maharashtra, was dancing at the fest when he suddenly collapsed. Despite immediate medical assistance, he could not be revived. Sources at the university confirmed that Abhijit was part of a student protest in the campus and took part in the hunger strike on February 22. The University said that the deceased student had not participated in the hunger strike on February 23 and 24.

Students told TNM that a post mortem has been conducted. The University released a statement expressing shock and sadness at the demise of the student on campus. The statement further read, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student at the University campus. The student, while participating in the opening event of the annual student festival, collapsed and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved. Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this time of grief."

The campus has been witnessing protests by students against the shuttle bus fees charged by the management for transport from the campus to the hostel. The students had been on a hunger strike since Wednesday, February 22, which Abhijit had participated in.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has alleged that Abhijitâ€™s death is a direct result of the University's anti-student policies and indifference. SFI has demanded that the government conduct a comprehensive investigation and take legal action against the management of APU. They also announced a state-wide protest against the anti-student policies of APU and the state government.

The students have been protesting for over 13 days demanding that APU revoke the mandatory fee of Rs 8,500 for shuttle services from the KGA hostels to the university campus less than 3 kms away. After 10 days of protest, the students, on February 22, declared that they would go on hunger strike. The shuttle fee was allegedly levied on all students in the campus, including those who didnâ€™t avail the services and students under full scholarship. Students on assistantship had alleged that they had received only Rs 1,500 from their Rs 10,000 stipend last month after the University deducted the shuttle fee from their payment.