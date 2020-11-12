Bengaluru airport urges passengers to dispose of used PPE kits at designated spots

Coronavirus COVID-19

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, has made an appeal to its passengers to use the bio-waste bins, deployed at various locations across the airport, to dispose of their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). As part of its measures to contain the spread of the virus, BIAL said it has set up 139 bio-waste bins of different sizes, across the airport premises, to ensure bio-waste is disposed of responsibly and ethically. The airport authority also stressed said that food, bottles and other waste items must not be thrown into these bio-waste bins.

Currently, used PPE is found strewn across the airport campus, posing a health hazard to both passengers as well as the staff, the airport said in a statement. “Bengaluru Airport collects almost 800 to 1,000 kilograms of biowaste every day. In an effort to reduce COVID-19-related PPE waste, BIAL is managing the disposal of biowaste in a scientific manner, as stipulated by the government. With travel set to increase during this festive season, BIAL requests passengers to dispose of used masks, gloves and other protective gear at designated biowaste bins, placed at convenient locations across the Airport,” said a BIAL spokesperson.

In addition to biowaste bins, an ample number of other bins – dry waste, wet waste and colour-coded bins – have been placed to collect garbage such as food, plastic, metal and paper.

“The use of proper personal protective equipment, like masks, gloves, face shield and hazmat suits are critically important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. This has led to the problem of used PPE contamination at the Airport. Once discarded, they become an alarming health and environmental hazard for both passengers and housekeeping staff. At Bengaluru Airport, we request passengers to be mindful of this issue and maintain their commitment to keeping their city and airport clean by using designated bins for PPE disposal,” the spokesperson added.