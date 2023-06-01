Bengaluru airport trains cancelled for 15 days citing low ridership

However, this move has faced criticism on social media, as some individuals expressed their disappointment over the decision and urged SWR to take measures to improve passenger numbers.

news News

In a recent announcement, South Western Railways (SWR) revealed that ten trains connecting various stations in Bengaluru to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have been cancelled. Citing low passenger numbers as the primary reason, SWR stated that the trains, which offered an affordable transportation option to the airport located approximately an hour away from the city, failed to attract sufficient travelers.

The cancelled trains, all of which were MEMU express specials, will be discontinued on multiple dates, namely June 1 to 3, 5 to 10, and 12 to 17. These trains provided a convenient means of transportation to the KIA Halt Station situated near the airport, with a fare of just Rs. 30, significantly cheaper than bus or taxi rides.

Despite the affordability, the trains did not witness significant patronage, leading to the decision to discontinue the service. However, this move has faced criticism on social media, as some individuals expressed their disappointment over the decision and urged SWR to take measures to improve passenger numbers.

The introduction of airport trains was initially implemented in January 2021, with five trains facilitating commuters' travel from Bengaluru to the airport for as little as Rs. 10. According to officials from Bengaluru International Airport, the airport handles a daily traffic volume of approximately 30,000 passengers. The KIA Halt Station was constructed by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the company responsible for managing the airport.

Following a mixed response, the railways had previously adjusted the train schedule to address initial challenges encountered during the launch of the airport train service. However, after more than two years, the railways seem resigned to terminating this experimental initiative.

Activists had previously advocated for making the airport trains a viable transportation option for the approximately 25,000-strong workforce at Kempegowda International Airport. However, despite these efforts, the trains did not gain sufficient popularity among travelers, resulting in their cancellation.