‘Bengaluru airport achieved energy-neutral goal, saves 22 lakh units of energy’: BIAL

According to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the new runway at the Kempegowda International Airport is the first airfield in India to be fully powered with an LED lighting system.

he Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages the Kempegowda International Airport, said that it has achieved the net energy-neutral status since December 2020. Net energy-neutral establishments consume zero energy from fossil fuel-derived sources or have the capacity to offset the amount of carbon they emit into the atmosphere. “As part of its sustainability goals, BIAL has set the target to become Net Energy Neutral by 2020-21. As an outcome of energy conservation, BIAL has been able to save nearly 22 lakh units of energy in the financial year 2020-21, enough to power nearly 9,000 houses for a month,” BIAL said in a statement.

BIAL added that the Bengaluru airport has saved nearly five lakh units (kilowatt-hour) from lighting, and has implemented chiller plant optimisation in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), which has resulted in saving over 17 lakh units (KWH). It said that the airport managed to achieve its carbon-neutral status through its onsite solar installations as well as Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) from solar and wind energy suppliers.

“As we expand our operations at Bengaluru Airport, we aim to remain the flagbearer of sustainable operations. We have put in place various measures to reduce the carbon footprint and protect our environment. Energy security is an important aspect of our business as it is one of the key indicators to assess our sustainability levels," said Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIAL.

BIAL said it has increased the consumption from solar power to over 50 million units through on-site and off-site Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). In addition, BIAL has entered into a PPA agreement for the purchase of additional 20 million units of wind power through open access from January 2020.

Other than using green resources, the airport said that their optimal use of natural light, installation of solar street lighting, solar-powered security cabins, and solar water heating system for the cafeterias also contributed to energy saving. They also claimed that the newly commissioned South Runway Airfield Ground Lighting is powered with LED lights, making it the first airfield in India to be fully powered with an LED lighting system.