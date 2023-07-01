Bengaluru: 16-year-old girl dies by suicide allegedly after harassment by teachers

Instances of harassment reportedly commenced after rumours of the deceasedâ€™s alleged relationship with a fellow student emerged.

news Bengaluru News

A 16-year-old female student died by suicide in Bengaluruâ€™s Hoskote, allegedly due to physical and mental harassment from her teachers. The deceased, who was enrolled at the Millennium Public School, resided in Parvathipura, located within the Bengaluru Rural district. The incident occurred on June 20 after she returned from school.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceasedâ€™s parents, they were initially unaware of the cause behind their daughter's death by suicide. It was only after a few days, through her friends, that they discovered that their daughter had to face severe harassment from the school teachers. The parents alleged that two teachers named Khamar Taz and Nalini subjected their 16-year-old daughter to repeated punishments, and scolded her for no reason in front of others. These disciplinary actions reportedly commenced after rumours of the deceasedâ€™s alleged relationship with a fellow student emerged. The said student is the son of one of the teachers.

The boy also allegedly harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences if she rejected his romantic advances. He allegedly told his friends that he loved the deceased and had intentions of marrying her.

The deceasedâ€™s parents further alleged in their complaint that a few days prior to her death, the girl was instructed to perform 100 sit-ups as punishment in front of her classmates. Nalini, one of the teachers involved, allegedly scolded her publicly and said that she didn't want to see her face, after which she assigned her to sit at the back of the classroom. The girl was then allegedly summoned by both accused teachers on the day of her death to a separate room. The students noticed that when she came out of the room, she was in tears.

The Hoskote police have booked the two teachers and the boy under Section 306 (abetment of suicide), read with Section 34 (criminal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code. The teachers have been absconding since the complaint was filed.