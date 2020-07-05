Bengaluru: 1235 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths confirmed on Sunday

In yet another spike in new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, the state reported 1925 new cases on Sunday, of which 1235 cases were reported from Bengaluru alone.

With 302 persons discharged following their recovery on the day, the number of active patients are 8167 in the state capital.

Following the trend of the past week, only 19 patients who tested positive were categorized as patients either with SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) or ILI (influenza like illness) while all the other patients had no relevant travel or contact history.

The only other district reporting more than 100 cases on Sunday was Dakshina Kannada where the number of active cases are at 663.

Ballari reported 90 cases, while Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, and Udupi, Dharwad reported 90, 51, 49 and 45 cases each.

Bidar (29), Mysuru (25), Koppal (22) and Uttara Kannada (21) were the only other districts reporting more than 20 new cases on the day.

As of date, the number of active cases is less than 200 for all districts barring Bengaluru, Kalaburagi (378), Dakshina Kannada (663) , Ballari (657), Dharwad (312) and Hassan (231).

Patients in ICU

A total of 243 patients undergoing treatment are in intensive care units and here too Bengaluru fares the worst. 132 of the 243 patients are from Bengaluru with Dharwad being a distant second with 15 patients being treated in ICU. Kalaburagi (12), Raichur and Ballari have 10 patients each needing intensive care.

Deaths

On Sunday, 37 new COVID-19 related fatalities were also confirmed taking the state COVID-19 death toll to 372 of which 145 are from Bengaluru.

16 of the COVID-19 deaths in the state that was confirmed in the state were from Bengaluru. Bidar fared second worst with 10 fatalities confirmed for the day. Only Belagavi (2) had more than one case fatality confirmed.