Bengalureans invite PM Modi to their areas after BBMP lays road for his visit

The Twitter trend came after the BBMP took up the work of repairing a road that had been left dilapidated even after residents and netizens had pointed out the issue.

Bengaluru residents are inviting PM Narendra Modi to their streets and areas, as a joke, after BBMP fixed one of Bengaluru's perennially bad roads because the Prime Minister is visiting the area. The city municipality started asphalting the road leading up to Bengaluru University near Nagarabhavi which the PM would take to inaugurate the Dr Ambedkar School of Economics at the University on December 6. Identifying the civic body's priorities, several residents took to Twitter to therefore ask the PM to visit their areas as well.

Bengaluru has chronically suffered from bad roads; the condition of the said road that BBMP is now fixing, has been pointed out several times by Bengalureans. However, till now no proper action had been taken. Several roads including many arterial ones still remain dilapidated, making it difficult and dangerous to drive on them.

One Twitter user named Deepak Krishnappa said, “@narendramodi Hon'ble Prime Minister, Bangalore roads are in a very pathetic situation. Your scheduled travel by road has got new look to Bangalore University (pls see news paper clipping). Request you to travel by road to few more areas so that city gets good roads.” (sic)

Another user, iamvijy tweeted saying, “Modi ji,Just cos u r visiting #Bengaluru on Dec 6 a new black top road was made. U are lucky to travel on a newly laid road just for u & residents got lucky because u r coming. Can u travel all across even to Whitefield so all roads will be laid for u & we residents benefit.” (sic)

One more Twitter user pointed out the issue of roads getting dug up for works such as laying of cables and water pipelines after the road work is done. “We'll get better roads for a day. After Modi leaves, #BBMP will be back with JCB's for digging the next day. Show me one road in Bengaluru which stayed without being dug up for more than 24 hours? I'll rest my case then. @BBMPCOMM,” Amarnath BM tweeted.

Several Bengaluru roads are pothole ridden, causing several accidents and even deaths including recently when a food delivery executive died in an accident near Bengaluru’s Thanisandra. The food delivery executive hit a pothole and fell off his scooter. A truck ran over his right hand and leg causing severe injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in November had spoken to reporters and said that 2,203 km of roads had been damaged in Karnataka due to rains, out of which it was reported that an estimated damage of Rs 98 crore to major roads and Rs 600 crore to ward roads had been caused in Bengaluru according to BBMP. Just days earlier he had told reporters that the repair work will be taken up on a war footing.