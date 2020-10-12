Behind-the-scenes video of ‘Padavettu’ released on Nivin Pauly’s birthday

The actor has put on weight for the character in the film directed by Liju Krishna and produced by Sunny Wayne.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of the Malayalam film Padavettu released behind-the-scenes footage on the occasion of its lead star Nivin Pauly’s birthday on October 11 and it has gone viral among the film buffs.

Earlier this year, the makers of Padavettu released a still from the film which showed Nivin Pauly with a pot belly making fans curious about his role. According to the film’s director Liju Krishna, Nivin will be seen in a role he has never done before and the actor has put in a lot effort to get into the skin of the character. Aditi Balan plays the female lead of the film.

From the video, it is evident that Nivin has put on weight for the character he plays in it. The star said in an interview to the Times of India that director Liju Krishna wanted him to put more weight at a time he had wanted to lose it. At one point he had thought of dropping out of the project since he felt it wouldn’t be a good idea to ‘look that way for a long time’. But he found the script to have potential and accepted the film. After the lockdown that followed the breakout of COVID-19, Nivin has had time to work out and lose 10kg.

Watch: Behind the scenes video

The team was meant to resume shooting by July but it has not happened yet.

Padavettu is being bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner. Liju Krishna is also the scriptwriter of the film. According to reports, music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

Besides Nivin and Aditi as the lead pair, the film’s cast also includes veteran actor Manju Warrier in a pivotal role. Confirming Manju Warrier’s role in the film, Padavettu’s producer Sunny Wayne had tweeted earlier: “With immense joy, we welcome Ms Manju Warrier on board with Padavettu.”

The first look poster of Padavettu was released some time ago and it had created a lot of hype. The film was progressing smoothly until the lockdown was announced in March this year.

It may be recalled that recently, on Aditi Balan’s birthday, the Padavettu team had released a poster, which was shared by Nivin and Sunny on their social media pages.

Besides this film, Nivin Pauly also has Thuramukham waiting for release. Rajeev Ravi, besides directing this film is also cranking the camera. B Ajith Kumar is handling the edits for this flick.

(Content provided by Digital Native)