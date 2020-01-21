BDJS Kerala general secy Subhash Vasu ousted from party

Subash Vasu, along with former police chief TP Senkumar, had called a press meet to expose alleged corruption of SNDP chief Vellapally Natesan.

Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) general secretary of Kerala, Subhash Vasu, has been ousted from the party. Party president Thushar Vellappally told the media that Subash was ousted for his anti-organisation activities.

The BJDS had a state council meeting in Cherthala on Monday following which the party decided to send a letter to the BJP leadership to remove Subhash Vasu as the chairman of the Spices Board. Subhash is also the Mavelikkara union president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).

“Though the party has issued show-cause notice to Subhash Vasu, he did not respond. There are 20 members including Subash Vasu in the council and on Monday, all the other 19 members took part in the meeting and decided to sack him from the party,” the Times of India quoted council members as saying.

Thushar also told the media that the party is initiating legal procedures against Subhash Vasu for financial fraud. “It was our mistake, making Subhash Vasu the general secretary of the party. The BJP and the RSS are not behind him. These are internal issues of the party and we have informed the BJP leadership,” he said.

The BJDS president also answered questions on TP Senkumar who had along with Subhash Vasu raised allegations against Vellapally Natesan, Thushar’s father and SNDP president, recently at a press conference that went awfully wrong. At the press conference, Senkumar, former police chief and BJP supporter, had been rude to a journalist who asked him a question, with the former accusing him of behaving like a drunk man and making him come to the front.

The press meet was called to expose alleged corruption by Vellappally Natesan. Thushar asked why Senkumar had not probed against Vellappally Natesan when he was the DGP, if the allegations were true. Incidentally, it is the same question that the harassed journalist Kadavil Rasheed had asked Senkumar before the latter lost his cool.