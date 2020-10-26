BCCI announces IPL 2020 playoffs schedule, Dubai to host title clash

The final will be played on November 10.

Dubai will host the final of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the playoffs and the title clash.

Dubai will host the first qualifier on November 5 after which the eliminator and second qualifier will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and November 8 respectively. The final will be played on November 10. All matches have been scheduled for a 7.30 pm IST start.

The full schedule of the Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs is as follows:

Date UAE Time India Time Match Venue 05-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2 Dubai 06-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4 Abu Dhabi 08-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Abu Dhabi 10-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Dubai

Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to November 9 in Sharjah. The Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers will play three matches in the round-robin stage before the final on November 4, 5 and 7.

Match Date UAE Time India Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue Match 1 04-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Supernovas Velocity Sharjah Match 2 05-Nov-20 2:00 PM 3:30 PM Velocity Trailblazers Sharjah Match 3 07-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Trailblazers Supernovas Sharjah Match 4 09-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM FINAL Sharjah

While the first and third matches along with the final have been scheduled to start at 7.30 p.m. IST, the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers is set for a 3.30 p.m. IST start.