BCCI announces IPL 2020 playoffs schedule Dubai to host title clash

Dubai will host the final of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the playoffs and the title clash.
Dubai will host the first qualifier on November 5 after which the eliminator and second qualifier will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and November 8 respectively. The final will be played on November 10. All matches have been scheduled for a 7.30 pm IST start.
The full schedule of the Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs is as follows:
Date
UAE Time
India Time
Match
Venue
05-Nov-20
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2
Dubai
06-Nov-20
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4
Abu Dhabi
08-Nov-20
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1
Abu Dhabi
10-Nov-20
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2
Dubai
Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to November 9 in Sharjah. The Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers will play three matches in the round-robin stage before the final on November 4, 5 and 7.
Match
Date
UAE Time
India Time
Team 1
Team 2
Venue
Match 1
04-Nov-20
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
Supernovas
Velocity
Sharjah
Match 2
05-Nov-20
2:00 PM
3:30 PM
Velocity
Trailblazers
Sharjah
Match 3
07-Nov-20
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
Trailblazers
Supernovas
Sharjah
Match 4
09-Nov-20
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
FINAL
Sharjah
While the first and third matches along with the final have been scheduled to start at 7.30 p.m. IST, the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers is set for a 3.30 p.m. IST start.