BBMP elections: Final voters list to be out on September 29

Compared to the 2015 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections, there are more than 5.70 lakh additional voters registered for this yearâ€™s elections.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and State Election Commission (SEC) have announced that the date for publishing the final voter list has been extended. The list, which was initially to be released on September 22, will now be released on September 29, according to an order by the State Election Commission dated September 20. A number of petitions contesting the BBMP ward delimitation were listed by the Karnataka High Court on September 13. During the hearing, the SEC informed the court that the updated final electoral list would be made public on September 22. The High Court has adjourned the matter to September 27.

On August 26, the 243 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards' draft voter lists were published on the BBMP website. The draft voters' list, which was created when the BBMP wards were expanded from 198 to 243, contains 79,08,394 people. Based on the population and demographics of Bengaluru city, the state government had carried out a ward delimitation operation that increased the number of the BBMP council members from 198 to 243.

Out of the 79 lakh voters in the draught list, 41,09,496 are men, 37,97,497 are women, and 1,401 are transgender persons, said S Basavaraj, Commissioner of the State Election Commission. Compared to the 2015 BBMP elections, there have been more than 5.70 lakh additional voters registered. On August 3, the BBMP had released the reservation list for the 243 wards, following a direction from the Supreme Court. Out of the 243 seats, 81 have been reserved for OBC candidates and 28 have been reserved for SC candidates. Four seats have been set aside for ST candidates and a total of 130 seats have been reserved for general category candidates. Of the total 243 seats, half have been reserved for women candidates. However, the Congress alleged that the reservation list was partial to the BBMP, and accused the BJP administration of intentionally preventing Congress leaders who previously held the post from running for office.