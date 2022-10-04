BBMP chief alleges identity theft, files second complaint in three months

Tushar Giri Nath filed a complaint stating that unknown persons sent messages to his colleagues using his WhatsApp DP seeking Amazon gift cards.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath has filed a second police complaint about identity theft on Monday, October 3. He had earlier filed a similar complaint three months ago. According to reports, his complaint states that his photo was used by unknown numbers in WhatsApp as their profile picture, and they had also reportedly sent messages to Tushar’s colleagues.

Tushar has filed a complaint at the Central CEN police station in the regard. The police said that unknown persons sent messages to Tushar’s colleagues using his WhatsApp DP (display picture) seeking Amazon gift cards. “An unknown person has used the WhatsApp DP of the BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on the number 8076618135 and has chatted with people known to the commissioner and has sent them requests for Amazon Gift Cards and links for purchases,” they had said. Earlier, a similar complaint was filed stating that his photo was used by the number 7076522681.

Earlier in July, Deputy Chief Information officer of BBMP IT cell, Nagesh K had filed the complaint stating that the accused used Tushar Giri Nath’s name and his photo as his WhatsApp profile and communicated with Tushar’s friend.

Tushar had then taken to Twitter to warn the public. “Please note that 70765 22681 is not my number. It has come to my notice that some fraudster has been misusing this as the number of the BBMP Chief Commissioner and misleading the public and officials. An official complaint has been registered against this fraudster with @CybercrimeCID. I request all officers and citizens to stay cautious of the same and report any suspicions to cyber crime immediately,” he had said.