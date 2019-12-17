Battle over TDP's national office in Mangalagiri, YSRCP goes to court to get it razed

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Mangalagiri YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy. Reddy in his PIL alleged that the allotment of 3.6 acres of Vagu Poramboku land for the construction of the TDP party central office was illegal as the land was allocated without following legal norms. Reddy has sought for the cancellation of government order 228 issued on June 22, 2017 by the Chandrababu Naidu government.

He urged the court to suspend the land allotment order and declare the land allocation for construction on a lease of 99 years as "illegal". He also alleged that the permission for the building was taken by "suppressing the material facts".

Ramakrishna Reddy has also requested that the HC must order the Capital region Development Authority (CRDA) to demolish the structure.

However, this is not first time that both ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have taken on each other over land occupancy. It maybe recalled that soon after coming to power, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faced allegations of high handedness for destructing "Praja Vedika', Naidus' office.

When TNM reached out to TDP seeking explanation on the development and allegations made by Ramakrishna Reddy, TDP spokesperson P Anuradha said, "The office was built following all rules and regulations, we know it very well they will create all such troubles and we also know how to proceed legally."

She further stated "They (YSRCP) want to remove Chandrababu's mark from everywhere. This is nothing but political vendetta. But they will definitely pay the price for it."