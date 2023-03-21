Basilâ€™s Kadin Kadorame Andakadaham to release for Eid

The film is directed by debutant Muhashin, based on a script written by Harshad.

Flix Mollywood

In a month, Kadin Kadorame Andakadaham, Basil Josephâ€™s new film, will be in theatres. The Malayalam actor-director says in a small promo video that the movie will release for Eid 2023. Eid may fall on April 20 or 21.

The film is made by debutant Muhashin, from a script written by Harshad. Along with Basil, Johny Antony and Indrans play important roles. Also in the cast are Swathi Das Prabhu, Jaffer Idukki, Binu Pappu, Shibla, Sudheesh and others. The film is produced by Naisam Salam.

No one-liners about the plot have been given out so far. But a few posters have come out showing Basil in various poses. In one, he is by the sea, holding money in both hands and smiling widely. In another, he is sitting with Swathi Das outside a wall, both of them looking glum. In the final one Basil posted on social media on March 20, he is on a throne sitting with his legs up and a hand on his face, thoughtful.

The film appears to be set in Kozhikode. Music, the promo video lists out, is by Govind Vasantha, the composer of 96â€™s songs. S Mundol and Arjun Sethu have done the cinematography. Sobin K Soman is the editor.

Basil has been busy with a lot of acting projects recently. After his hugely successful Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey with Darshana Rajendran, Basil was seen in Enkilum Chandrike. Also lined up is Pookkaalam, a film that revolves around a couple in their 90s. Last year, he was part of several acclaimed films such as Dear Friend, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, and Palthu Janwar. His last work as a director was the hugely popular superhero film Minnal Murali in 2021, starring Tovino Thomas. He and Tovino are coming together as co-actors in another upcoming film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

Watch: Darshana - Basil interview for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey