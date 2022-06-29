Basics of Technical analysis: Cup and Handle patterns

Cup and handle patterns provide traders with opportunities for buying crypto assets though with limitations.

Bitcoin and Crypto Technical analysis

A cup and handle pattern is a technical indicator that looks like a cup with a handle, with the cup shaped like a “U” and the handle having a small downward drift, on the price chart of a crypto asset. The pattern was developed by William O Neil and first described in his 1988 book “How to Make Money in Stocks”.

Source: IG

The cup and handle pattern typically appears in both small and large timeframes, such as one-minute charts, daily, weekly, and monthly charts. Although it aids in identifying buying opportunities, this pattern has its own limitations:

It does not occur at a specific point in time. Sometimes the pattern forms within days, but sometimes it takes up to a year for it to fully develop.

Because false signals can occur, traders need to learn to identify the length and depth of a true cup and handle.

A cup and handle chart may indicate either a continuation or reversal pattern.

The continuation pattern develops during an uptrend: the price rises, forms a cup and handle, and then keeps rising.

Source: Elearnmarkets

In contrast, a reversal pattern occurs after a prolonged downtrend and reverses the trend.

Source: Elearnmarkets

What does the cup and handle pattern tell you?

Generally, a cup and handle pattern is considered a bullish signal, with lower trading volume usually seen on its right-hand side. As identified by O’Neil, these are the four primary stages of this pattern.

An asset will first hit a new high in an uptrend one to three months prior to the “cup” pattern starting.

The asset will then retrace its previous movement, dropping no more than 50% of the high, resulting in a rounding bottom.

Next, the asset will fall and then bounce back to its prior high, forming the “handle” part.

Finally, the asset will break out again, exceeding its highs, which are equal to the cup’s lowest point in depth.

How to identify a cup and handle pattern?

When identifying cup and handle patterns, the following factors should be taken into account:

Length : Typically, cups with longer "U"-shaped bottoms convey stronger signals. It is best to avoid cups with pointed "V" bottoms.

: Typically, cups with longer "U"-shaped bottoms convey stronger signals. It is best to avoid cups with pointed "V" bottoms. Depth: The handle should be smaller than the cup. It should preferably remain in the upper third and not fall into the cup's lower half.

The handle should be smaller than the cup. It should preferably remain in the upper third and not fall into the cup's lower half. Volume: Volume should increase when the asset starts to move higher and decrease when prices decline and remain lower than normal in the base of the bowl.

Disclaimer: This article was authored by Giottus Crypto Exchange as a part of a paid partnership with The News Minute. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.