Bangalore University becomes first state-run university in Karnataka to achieve A++

The grade makes the university eligible for a range of benefits from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Bangalore University (BU) has become the first state university to achieve an A++ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The announcement was made by BU Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakara SM on Monday, June 13. He said that the university had received a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.75 out of four in the fourth cycle.

The grade makes the university eligible for a range of benefits from the University Grants Commission (UGC). These include the ability to offer online courses, establish off-campus centres both domestically and internationally, apply for centres of excellence, and provide distance education programs.

From May 17 to 19, a peer review team from NAAC conducted an evaluation of the university, assessing it across seven key criteria. These criteria encompass curricular aspects, teaching, learning, and evaluation; research, innovations, and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; governance leadership and management; and institutional values and best practices.

Dr Jayakara while speaking to TNIE said that the university has consistently improved its performance through a diverse range of initiatives focusing on academics and infrastructure. The university had been accredited with A grade from NAAC in the past two cycles with 3.16 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). BU now aims to attain autonomous status and prioritise the internationalisation of higher education.