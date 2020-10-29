Bangalore Business Lit Fest to be held virtually on Oct 30, 31

BBLF is touted to be Indiaâ€™s first business literature festival, started in 2015.

The sixth Bangalore Business Literature Fest (BBLF) 2020 will be held virtually on October 30 and 31. BBLF is touted to be Indiaâ€™s first and largest business literature festival, started in 2015 by journalist Benedict Paramanand, former IIM Ahmedabad professor, V Raghunathan, former Economic Times resident editor, Shankar P, authors Shinie Anthony and Sangeet Varghese.

"This yearâ€™s festival is virtual. It is hosting more than 20 speakers. It is also running two masterclasses on â€˜That First Book â€“ Take Your Book From Idea to Marketâ€™ by author and brand coach Ganesh V and 'Who Really Wants to Read Your Book?' by PRHUB founder Xavier Prabhu," a release by the organisers said.

"BBLF uses a unique methodology that combines readersâ€™ and juryâ€™s choice with equal weightage. The eminent jury for 2020 were Manish Sabharwal, Chairman of TeamLease, Rishikesha Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore, Narayan Ramachandran, former India head of Morgan Stanley and Meena Raghunathan, author and CSR advisor," the release added.

Several authors and prominent business leaders have spoken in the festival's earlier editions, including Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Mindtree co-founder and author Subroto Bagchi, TVS Chairman Suresh Krishna, former Britannia MD Vinita Bali and TeamLease Chairman Manish Sabharwal.

According to their website, BBLF was "born of a need for conversations that are focused on business books. In the universe of literature, business literature is, in itself, a very large and dynamic realm. Several hundred books on business, entrepreneurship and management come out in India every year. They are teeming with interesting thoughts, radical ideas, deep questions and breakthrough answers, not to mention riveting stories."

The BBLF seeks to "have wonderful conversations and tell compelling stories centred on business and business writing."

For more details check www.bangalorebizlitfest.com. Those interested, can register here.