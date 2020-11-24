â€˜Baahubaliâ€™ writer KV Vijayendra Prasad to pen Kannada film

Touted to be a high-budget film, it will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, say sources.

Flix Sandalwood

Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is easily one of the best writers in the Indian film industry currently. This prolific writerâ€™s works include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Baahubali series was directed by his son SS Rajamouli. The two parts went on to rake in Rs 2,500 crore at the box-office, making it one of the most successful film franchises in the history of Indian cinema. Following that success of Baahubali, Vijayendra Prasad went on to pen the Hindi period flick Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and the Tamil film Mersal, which had Vijay in the lead.

The latest buzz is that Vijayendra Prasad will be working on a Kannada movie soon. Sources in the know say that Kannada actor Manoj Puttur and the writer met in Hyderabad recently, during which they discussed a story. The ball has been set rolling and the project is expected to go on the floors in March next year. Touted to be a high-budget film, it will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, say sources. Vijayendra Prasad is not new to Sandalwood, as he has earlier worked in films like Kurubana Rani, Appaji and Pandu Ranga Vittala.

The writer is currently associated with the biggie RRR aka Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, which is again being directed by his son, Rajamouli. He has also penned the story for Thalaivi, a biopic on late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and directed by AL Vijay.

RRR has Ram Charan playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes, KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad for editing. RRR is bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Thalaivi is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. Arvind Swami has been roped in to play the role of former Tamil Nadu CM and legendary star MGR, who played an important role in Jayalalithaaâ€™s political career. There are already reports doing the rounds that actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha, Madhoo and Sathyaraj will be playing crucial roles. GV Prakash has been roped in to compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

(Content provided by Digital Native)