Aziraphale-Crowley’s amazing chemistry remains the core of Good Omens S2

‘Good Omens’ Season 2 delivers not only on its promise of a whimsical adventure but also on the desire for deeper queer storylines and representation.

Flix Commentary

Good Omens returns with a delightful Season 2 that continues to explore the heartwarming bond between angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant). The chemistry between the lead actors is as strong as ever and remains the driving force of the show. Season 2 picks up with the sudden appearance of Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) at Aziraphale’s doorstep, leading to an adventure that Heaven and Hell cannot ignore.

Good Omens is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s hit 1990 novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. While plans for a sequel had been discussed between the prolific writers, Pratchett’s passing in 2015 left fans uncertain about its realisation. However, Gaiman’s determination prevailed and this time, he collaborated with writer John Finnemore to craft new material, drawing inspiration from their previous creative discussions with Pratchett.

As in Season 1, Good Omens S2 once again offers a clever spin on the concepts of Heaven and Hell, exploring theological ideas with shades of grey. While the central plot involving Gabriel lacks punch, the show compensates with enjoyable side plots and new, intriguing characters. The four self-contained flashback minisodes provide a humorous and often absurd exploration of various historical events. Good Omens Season 2 manages to retain what made the first season so appealing, with a focus on the extraordinary relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley. Their dynamic remains the heart of the show, with Sheen and Tennant putting up excellent performances as expected.

As in the book and Season 1, Good Omens Season 2 subverts biblical stories for a humorous effect, playfully challenging and re-examining what is often passed off as Christian values and delivering thought-provoking moments amidst the whimsy and laughter. The show’s ability to blend humour with profound reflections on humanity and faith provides entertainment as well as food for thought. The minisodes are a standout feature, offering clever references and Easter eggs for fans of the series. ‘A Companion to Owls’, which takes us back 5,000 years to witness Crowley’s mission to smite Job, is a particularly exceptional addition, blending religious lore with the show’s trademark wit.

The return of the exceptional cast, including Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya in new roles, adds to the series’ strength. The show doesn’t shy away from embracing its characters’ queerness, spotlighting a growing romance between Maggie and Nina and casually using they/them pronouns. Jon Hamm’s portrayal of the amnesiac Gabriel showcases his comedic skills, while Quelin Sepulveda’s performance as the naive angel Muriel brings laughs and heart. Miranda Richardson delivers a wickedly delicious performance as Shax, Crowley’s replacement on earth, infusing the character with a devilish charm that fits seamlessly into the Good Omens universe.

David Tennant’s real-life son, Ty, appears as Ennon. In one memorable scene, he cheekily reminds Aziraphale that he is “son of Job, literally God’s favourite human.”

One of the standout moments in Season 2 occurs during a grand ball held by Aziraphale at his bookshop. As the otherworldly attendees gather in their extravagant attire, the atmosphere takes on a Jane Austen-like ambience. In the midst of the ballroom chatter, an intriguing conversation unfolds between Ms Cheng (Crystal Yu) and Mrs Sandwich (Donna Preston), which brings an unexpected humorous twist to the show. Mrs Sandwich repeatedly introduces herself as a seamstress, emphasising her profession with pride. However, the true meaning of her declaration becomes evident when she engages in a discussion about her job with Ms Cheng. It emerges that in the 19th century the term ‘seamstress’ was often used as a code to refer to sex workers. This clever juxtaposition of seemingly innocent conversation and historical context adds to the show’s humour.

Season 2 reflects the politics of both Neil Gaiman and David Tennant as staunch supporters of LGBTQIA+ rights. It showcases the authors’ commitment to inclusivity and diversity, standing firm against the bigotry that Gaiman’s 2022 TV adaptation of Sandman faced from intolerant people who opposed the race and queer-inclusive approach. The show confidently portrays diverse characters and relationships, and the majority of the romantic arcs in the story revolve around queer love, which is portrayed with genuine warmth and authenticity. Fans who were looking forward to the ‘ineffable husbands’, the main romantic arc in the story, are left with a worthy cliffhanger that has them waiting eagerly for the next season.

Good Omens Season 2 delivers not only on its promise of a whimsical adventure but also on the desire for deeper queer storylines and representation. It is a feel-good and heartwarming experience, leaving fans satisfied and eager for more queer stories in future seasons.