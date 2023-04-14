Avinash Sable to train in Switzerland ahead of World Athletics Championships

Sable, along with his coach Scott Simons, is scheduled to train at St. Moritz from August 7 till August 16, before heading out to Budapest, Hungary for the World Championships.

news Athletics

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has approved Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable's proposal to train in St. Moritz, Switzerland to prepare for the World Athletics Championships that is set to take place in August this year. Expenditure for Sable's Switzerland training camp will be covered under MYAS's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and cover Avinash and his coach's airfare, visa fees, local transport costs, boarding and lodging fees, and out-of-pocket allowance (OPA) amongst other expenses, the Ministry informed in a statement on Thursday, April 13.

Sable, along with his coach Scott Simons, is scheduled to train at St. Moritz from August 7, 2023, till August 16, 2023 (10 days), before heading out to Budapest, Hungary for the World Championships. Besides Sable's proposal, the MOC also approved proposals of eight table tennis players to compete at various World Table Tennis (WTT) events.

TOPS Paddlers whose proposals were approved are: Manika Batra (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Payas Jain (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Manush Shah (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Sreeja Akula (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Archana Kamath (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Yashaswini Ghorpade (WTT Youth Star Contender Podgorica and WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand) and Diya Chitale (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand).

TOPS will cover the paddlers' airfare, visa fee, local transport costs, and boarding and lodging fees amongst other expenses.