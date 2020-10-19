Audio of Vijay Sethupathi confirming his role in '800' is from 2019: Publicist to TNM

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed his exit from the controversial biopic 800 on the life of Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran. However, an old audio clip in which the actor is heard speaking positively about the project has been doing the rounds on the internet, as proof that he's continuing with the film. In what seems to be a telephonic interview of the actor with a Sri Lankan media channel, Vijay Sethupathi can be heard calling the film a “cute” project.

To a question on the controversy surrounding Muralidaran and the criticism made against the actor for choosing to do the role, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I have heard his (Muthiah) life’s story. It really is a good story, one that needs to be told. I think it will be an energetic film. More importantly, I tell this everywhere, humanity is important. There will be a couple of scenes on unity.”

However, Vijay Sethupathi’s publicist Yuvaraj confirmed to TNM that the interview was done in 2019. “This was from a year ago during one of the awards shows for Super Deluxe in Australia,” says Yuvaraj.

Vijay Sethupathi, in the audio, can be heard justifying the movie’s stance and says that there are differing opinions on any topic. “Generally, I will have an opinion on myself and the things that I intend to do but there’s something called the outsider’s view of it. There’s a lot of difference to it. The story I heard, my interactions with him…there’s a difference between what people speak of me from the outside, and what those who are with me speak of me. Casual interactions, when it comes to famous people, are carefully analysed. Being a celebrity I think carefully before making a statement. A common man need not,” he said.

“Being a celebrity when you’re talking about something, you’ll have to have good knowledge on the topic, make sure it does not offend anyone, and at the same time express your comment. I think when the film releases, these questions will cease to exist. More than the life of a cricketer, this film will talk about his personal life. It talks about unity. I see it that way. It will be a cute film. Surely when the film releases it will answer all the questions being raised now,” he added.

800 was announced earlier this month, and since then it has been in the eye of controversy. Many on social media slammed actor Vijay Sethupathi for associating himself in the film on Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran's life. Among the allegations made against Muralidaran is that he is a supporter of the Rajapaksa government in Sri Lanka which is accused of committing genocide against the Tamil people.

Further updates on this project will be made by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures, the film's producers.