â€˜Attakathiâ€™ actor Dinesh to make directorial debut in â€˜Vayirudaâ€™

Actor Dinesh, who will also be doing the lead role, released the posters of the film.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Dinesh, who rose to fame with his role in Tamil movies such as Attakathi and Visaranai, has turned director for an upcoming venture. His debut directorial project has been titled Vayiruda. The actor has shared a series of posters from the movie.

While the actor has not revealed details about the production house and technicians involved in the venture, the posters mention Dinesh as the director. He will also be playing the lead role in Vayiruda.

One of the posters features the actor sitting under a tree and meditating, while he is seen holding a bow and arrow in another poster. The first poster featuring Dinesh meditating under the tree is a work of graphic art, whereas the second one, where the actor is seen holding a bow and arrow, features a monochrome photo of the actor. The third poster released by Dinesh is based on a sketch that seems to depict a natural habitat. Further details and updates are awaited.

Dinesh was last seen in the 2021 Tamil film Naanum Single Thaan, where he shared the screen with Deepti Sati. The R Gopi directorial was bankrolled by Jayakumar and Punnagai Gheetha Ammasee. He awaits the release of Pallu Padama Paathula, which is a zombie- adult comedy flick. The movie was slated for theatrical release last year but the release of the film had to be postponed due to the pandemic. He will also be seen in debutant director Sashidaranâ€™s romantic-drama Vaarayo Vennilaave. The movie stars actor Haripriya, who predominantly acts in Telugu and Kannada movies, opposite Dinesh.