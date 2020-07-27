‘Atrangi Re’ starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar to resume shoot in Madurai

The film’s shooting had been halted earlier due to the coronavirus-related lockdown.

Flix Entertainment

Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re was one among the scores of films that had to halt shooting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown and physical distancing guidelines. However, as the entertainment industry slowly picks itself up thanks to the ‘Unlocks’, Atrangi Re is also set to resume its shooting schedule.

Director Aanand L Rai who has directed films like the Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero, said that Atrangi Re will begin its next schedule of shooting in Madurai in Tamil Nadu come October.

Atrangi Re had begun shooting in March and the crew was shooting in Benaras when it had to be halted due to the coronavirus spread in the country at the time.

Reports now state that there is a three-month schedule plan for Atrangi Re in Bihar, Delhi and Mumbai as well, which will commence in October. The film will reportedly be shot in various cities, instead of in studios, so as to not compromise on the look of the film, with requisite precautions against COVID-19.

Aanand L Rai said that he was excited to start the next schedule of shooting Atrangi Re in October in Madurai. He also stated that he had the cast and crew’s support and was hoping that things improve by October when they are ready to shoot.

He told TOI that he had taken out a lot of time during the lockdown to prepare for the upcoming schedules for the film. “We will be filming outdoors but it’s going to be a very organised shoot… We will try to wrap up in the minimum time possible,” he added.

After Madurai, the film will be shot for a month in Delhi and Mumbai with Akshay Kumar.

The film is said to be a romantic drama, and reportedly has Sara Ali Khan in dual roles opposite both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Himanshu Sharma has written the film. Music for the film is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.