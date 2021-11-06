Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make relationship public

Rahul shared two pictures posing with Athiya on Instagram.

news Social Media

On actress Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday, cricketer KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official with a post. Rahul shared two pictures posing with Athiya. In the image, the two are seen making a goofy face while in the second photo they are smiling at the camera.

"Happy birthday my (love emoji) @athiyashetty," Rahul captioned the pictures, which currently has more than 2 million likes.

Athiya and Rahul have often been spotted together. However they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Athiya was last seen on screen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui She is the daughter of popular actor Suniel Shetty.

KL Rahul is currently representing India at the T20 Cricket World Cup. The cricketer, who is from Bengaluru, was also the captain of the Punjab Kings IPL team in the recently concluded IPL tournament. Rahul made his international debut in 2014 and has become a regular in the Indian team over the years.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Hardik Pandya were among those who commented on Rahul's Instagram post.