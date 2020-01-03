Ather Energy invites dealers to set up experience centres across India

E-Vehicles

On the heels of signing an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to build a new 400,000sq ft factory, Ather is moving to the next phase of its growth and scaling up its operations across the country. As part of its expansion plan, the company is planning to take Ather Space, its flagship experience centre format, across key cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, amongst other Tier-1 cities. To fast track this expansion, Ather is inviting dealer partners to set up these experience centres across these cities.

The automaker will design the retail space and experience for its dealer partners, with a focus on its holistic experience-led model. These experience centres will allow prospective consumers to test ride and get hands-on with Ather’s intelligent & connected product portfolio. The company currently operates Ather Space in Bengaluru (Indiranagar) & Chennai (Wallace Garden Street).

The company’s flagship intelligent scooter, Ather 450 has been setting new standards in the EV market and has ardent fans across India waiting to order it in their city. The company will continue to grow their public charging network, Ather Grid in all metros in the coming months. Each city will receive fast charging points prior to the delivery of the vehicles.

Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, said: “Intelligent electric vehicles are a new category for which the traditional retail model doesn’t really work. We have spent the last couple of years pioneering a new model in Chennai and Bengaluru, which is focused on experience. We are now looking for dealers and partners to expand across the country in a short period of time. It is an opportunity for us and the partners to prepare for the next phase of the automobile revolution and invest in skill development and employment for a new breed of retail professionals.”