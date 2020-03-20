Atharvaa will don the role of a cop once again

Nandha has been roped in to play the role of the villain.

The hit Telugu film Ninnu Kori is currently being remade in Tamil with Atharvaa Murali and Anupama Parameswaran roped in to play the lead pair. The first look of this film is out online and we got to know that the title for the remake will be Thalli Pogathey. The Tamil remake is being directed by Kannan. The technical crew of this film includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shanmuga Sundaram for cinematography. Thalli Pogathey is being bankrolled by director Kannan along with MKRP Productions.

While Atharvaa is busy with Thalli Pogathey, he has signed a new project with debut director Ravindra Madhava. It has been revealed that the hero will be a cop in this entertainer. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time Atharvaa is playing a cop in movies as he has done a similar role in 100, which was directed by Sam Anton.

Lavanya Tripathi has been roped in to play the heroine in this flick and the latest we hear is that Nandha will be playing the baddie in it.

On roping in Nandha, the director has said in a statement, “The role demanded someone who can bring more life to it. Nandha is someone who doesn't just bank on muscle power, but also his intellect. Having already proved his proficiency, he is very apt for this role.” It may be noted here that playing a baddie in movies is not something new to him as he was seen in a role with shades of grey in Eeram, which won him a lot of critical acclaim.

The technical crew of Ravindra Madhava directorial will include Shakthi Saravanan wielding the camera, Kalai taking care of the editing and Saravanan roped in for stunt choreography. The shooting of this flick will commence after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, we hear.

(Content provided by Digital Native)