Atchannaidu appointed as Andhra TDP chief

Appointing Atchannaidu as state party chief is aimed at serving the twin purposes of appealing to the BC communities and also to inject new blood into the party's ranks.

news Politics

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, a backward class (BC) community leader has been appointed as the Telugu Desam party chief for the State of Andhra Pradesh by party leader, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. Atchannaidu's promotion comes at a time when Naidu is keen on shedding the 'kamma party' tag of TDP, often attributed by rival YSRCP and others. A former Minister, Atchannaidu replaces another ex-Minister Kala Venkata Rao. Atchannaidu is also the TDP legislature party Deputy Leader in the Assembly.

According to sources, appointing Atchannaidu as state party chief is aimed at serving the twin purposes of appealing to the BC communities and also to inject new blood into the party's ranks.

Atchannaidu, 50, represents Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district. He is the younger brother of former senior TDP leader Yerran Naidu, who died in a car accident. Ram Mohan Naidu, a TDP MP, is the nephew of Atchannaidu.

Following the massive defeat in 2019 Assembly and Parliamentary elections, Naidu is focusing on revamping the image of TDP to build a strong cadre to take on rivals in the next elections in 2024.

Atchannaidu was recently arrested for his alleged role in the ESI corruption scandal, which the TDP claimed as witch-hunting by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the TDP is upping the ante against the ruling YSRCP by alleging that only people from the Reddy community are getting plum posts in the government and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, new members to the party's central committee and politburo were also appointed by the TDP. As a part of which six central vice presidents, eight central general secretaries and six central official spokespersons were appointed, among others.

TDP is a regional party in Andhra Pradesh formed by a Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, famously known as NTR in the year 1982.

Read: Andhra government appoints 56 chairpersons for BC corporations