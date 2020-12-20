‘Asuran’, ‘Trance’, ‘Kappela’ to be screened at International Film Festival of India

The Kannada ‘Pinki Elli’ is another movie from the south that will be screened at the nine-day film gala.

This year, the International Film Festival of India, Goa (IFFI) will be held from January 16 to 24. The 51st IFFI was previously scheduled to take place from November 20-28. However, it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, 20 non-feature and 23 feature films will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama section at the nine-day film gala.

On Saturday, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar tweeted: “Happy to announce the selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI.” Saand Ki Aankh, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will be the opening movie for the Panorama section at the festival, which will also see the screening of Dhanush-Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance, a Kannada film titled Pinki Elli and Malayalam movie Kappela from the south.

Happy to announce the selection of 23 Feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Kx0acUZc3N — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 19, 2020

Expressing happiness about Asuran being getting selected, its producer Kalaippuli S Thanu tweeted, “Excited and proud to share the happy news that #Asuran has been selected to feature for Indian Panorama in Indian International Film Festival. My thanks and congratulations to @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran @gvprakash and the entire #Asuran team.”

Excited and proud to share the happy news that #Asuran has been selected to feature for Indian Panorama in Indian International Film Festival. My thanks and congratulations to @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran @gvprakash and the entire #Asuran team pic.twitter.com/Mh6UThwXQ4 — Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) December 19, 2020

Asuran, which released last year, had Dhanush playing the lead with Malayalam actor Manju Warrier making her debut in the Tamil film industry as the heroine. The star cast also had director Balaji Sakthivel playing the baddie. A revenge drama based on Poomani’s Tamil novel Vekkai, the film’s story is about the fight of an oppressed community against those oppressing them. The film is now being remade in Telugu as Narappa, with Venkatesh and Priyamani in the lead reprising Dhanush and Manju Warrier’s roles.

Fahadh’s Trance was directed by Anwar Rasheed and scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, the film also starred Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran.

Kappela, directed by Muhammad Musthafa, starred Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles. The film begins as a sweet romance and beautifully transitions into a thriller built on deception and judgment. Recently it was reported that the film is all set to be remade in Telugu with Anikha Surendran reprising Anna’s role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)