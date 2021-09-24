Assailants dressed as lawyers shoot down gangster inside Delhi court

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at gangster Jitender Gogi.

news Crime

At least three people including gangster Jitender Gogi died in a firing incident Friday at Delhi's Rohini court, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were dressed as advocates when they fired at Gogi, PTI reported. The police team also fired in return, killing the two assailants. Reportedly, Gogi was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Jitender Gogi, one of Delhiâ€™s most wanted gangsters, was involved in many criminal cases and was imprisoned at the Tihar jail, according to NDTV. As he was being produced in court on Friday, September 24, two attackers dressed as lawyers, opened fire. The attackers are believed to be from a rival group called â€˜Tillu Tajpuriaâ€™ gang, India Today reported. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told NDTV that two members of a rival gang opened fire at Gogi inside the court. Police fired at the attackers in return, killing them both, Asthana said.

Gogi was arrested under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi police in April 2021 and faced several charges including multiple murders, extortion and robberies.

News reports say that the shooting took place in room 206 of the court. Eyewitnesses have been reported as saying that around 35-40 rounds of bullets were fired and the incident allegedly took place in front of a judge. They have also said that two of the assailants were killed on the spot by Members of the Counter Intelligence team of the Special Cell who were with Gogi and reacted to the attack.

Gogi and Tillu have had a longstanding rivalry since their college days, according to a Hindustan Times report. Gogi was a student at Swami Shraddhanand College of Delhi University when a rivalry with another student Sunil alias Tillu allegedly started to brew in the backdrop of college elections.

Soon after the shootout incident, questions are being raised about the lack of security inside the Delhi court.

According to reports, an associate of Gogi had tried to escape police custody while he was being produced in front of a magistrate in Karkardooma Court.