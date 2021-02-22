Asif Ali and Nivin Pauly in Abrid Shineâ€™s next

The first schedule of the film will be shot in Rajasthan.

Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali will play the lead roles in the upcoming Abride Shine directorial, which has not been titled yet. The actors have worked together in a couple of films earlier and will be teaming up after a decade.

In an earlier interview to the Times of India, Abrid Shine said that the story is laced with humour.

The first schedule begins in Rajasthan on Monday. While the team is stationed there already, Asif Ali will be joining after taking care of some work related to his upcoming film Maheshum Marutiyum, directed by Sethu, say sources.

Both Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali have quite a few films in hand besides the Abrid Shine directorial.

Nivinâ€™s Thuramukham will have its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR). The filmâ€™s theatrical release is scheduled on May 13 to cash in on the summer vacations and Eid holidays. Thuramukham is directed by Rajeev Ravi who also in-charge of its scripting. It is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. The film has Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles. It also has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith in the cast. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.

Nivinâ€™s other projects include Padavettu, produced by Sunny Wayne, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham directed by Android Kunjappanâ€™s director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and Bismi Special in which he will act opposite Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Interestingly, Asif Ali will also be working in a film directed by Rajeev Ravi, titled Kuttavum Shikshayum (Crime and Punishment). The script of the film is written by Sibi Thomas who was a circle inspector of police in Kasargod. Asif Ali will play a police officer in the film. Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen and Senthil Krishna are also in the cast.

The other films of Asif include Kunjeldho directed by RJ Mathukutty, Rachiyamma which is part of anthology, Kothth, Parannu Parannu opposite Amala Paul, and Ellaam Shariyaakum among others.

