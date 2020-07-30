Ashwin Ravichandran to host Tamil cricket quiz on Star Sports 1 Tamil

The quiz show, titled ‘Aattathukku Readya?’, will air every Sunday at 1 pm beginning August 9 on the channel.

Flix Entertainment

Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran will make his debut on television as quiz master for an exclusive cricket-only quiz show. The all-rounder will host a Tamil cricket quiz show called ‘Aattathukku Readya?’ (Are you ready for the game?) that will air every Sunday at 1 pm beginning August 9 on Star Sports 1 Tamil. Winners of the quiz will receive rewards worth over Rs 1 lakh.

Expressing his interest in quizzing, Ashwin said in a press note, “I’ve always been a great fan of quizzing, and knowing Tamil Nadu fans and their love for cricket this is even more exciting. I’ve also been conducting quizzes in my personal capacity on social media to great response. This is a bigger platform reaching a larger audience and more importantly the first cricket quiz in Tamil.”

Those interested to participate in the show will have to pass the qualifier rounds in teams of two, for which they can register at this link between July 31 and August 2. The top eight teams scoring the highest points in the preliminary round will be selected to participate in the show with Ashwin.

The 33-year-old cricketer from Chennai has over 9.4 million followers on Twitter and is also an active YouTuber, coming up with shows like Reminisce With Ash, DRS (Decision review system) With Ash and The Formula For Success With Ash.

On Reminisce With Ash, the cricketer’s guests so far have ranged from actors to musicians and cricketers. Some of the notable personalities who have been on the show include actor Madhavan, musician Rajhesh Vaidhya, cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and others. On DRS With Ash, which premiered on June 7, he has had actor Vishnu Vishal, Dr Palanivelu from GEM Hospital, RJ Balaji among others to talk about the big decisions they have made in their lives.

The Formula for Success series first premiered on his channel on June 12 and he has had notable Ranji Trophy cricketers on this show.