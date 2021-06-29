Ashok Selvan to share the screen with Aparna Balamurali, Ritu Varma and Shivatmika

The yet-untitled movie will be bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios in association with Pentela Sagar.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of Ashok Selvan’s next film announced details about the project on Monday, June 28. Bankrolled by Viacom 18 Studios in association with Pentela Sagar, the movie will star actors Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika in pivotal roles. The movie will be directed by filmmaker RA Karthick. It will have music by Gopi Sundar and editing by Antony. George C Williams is on board as the Director of Photography. Sharing the announcement poster, production house Viacom 18 Studios, wrote: “Happy to announce our association with @riseeastcre for untitled film starring @AshokSelvan @riturv @Aparnabala2 @ShivathmikaR Directed by @Rkarthik_dir.”

Actor Ashok Selvan too shared the poster on his Twitter handle and quoted the tagline as the caption. The tagline of the movie read: “Where you think it ends, Life begins”. He also added that this is a special project with a special team. An image of the hill station in the poster suggests that the plot might be set at the backdrop of a picturesque landscape. Further details about the project are yet to be announced.

Aparna Balamurali, who rose to fame with the hit 2020 movie Soorarai Pottru, was last seen in Tamil action- drama Theethum Nandrum. She shared the screen with Lijomol Jose. The film was released on March 12 this year.

Meanwhile, Ritu Varma has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Nani actor Aishwarya Rajesh in the upcoming Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish. The movie is directed by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Although Tuck Jagadish was initially slated for release on April 23 this year, it had to be postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will also be seen alongside Chiyaan Vikram in the upcoming Tamil movie Dhruva Natchathiram. The romantic number ‘Oru Manam’ from the movie, which was released in October last year, has garnered positive response from fans.

Ashok Selvan will be next seen in Mohanlal’s big budget film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. He is currently working on the upcoming movie Hostel.