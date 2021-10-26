Arya, Simran and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s sci-fi film goes on the floor

Helmed by ‘Teddy’ fame director Shakti Soundar Rajan, the film also stars Kavya Shetty in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Arya’s upcoming film with Simran, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Kavya Shetty went on the floor on Monday, October 25. Sharing the news with fans, Arya wrote: “Super excited to begin my next with my brother @ShaktiRajan. This is gonna be something special for all of us. Need all your love and blessings #Arya33.” The film is helmed by director Shakti Soundar Rajan, who had also directed Arya’s recent film Teddy. The film is tentatively titled Arya 33. Touted to be a sci-fi film, the supporting cast of the film includes Harish Uthaman, Gokul Anand and Bharath Raj, among others.

Arya 33 will be predominantly shot in Chennai, Malaysia, Gangtok, Munnar and Ooty. Music composer D Imman has been roped in for the soundtracks and background score for the project while S Yuva is on board as the cinematographer and Pradeep E Raghav is taking care of editing. The movie is produced by The Show People in association with Think Studios.

Arya was last seen in the horror comedy Aranmanai 3, which co-starred Raashi Khanna in the lead. Helmed by Sundar C, the third installment of the film also featured an ensemble cast of actors including Manobala, Yogi Babu, Sakshi Agarwal, and late actor-comedian Vivek.

Arya’s recent sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, whi ch was directed by Pa Ranjith, opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film released on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video in July this year.Aishwarya Lekshmi, who made her Tamil debut with Action in 2019, recently shared the screen with Dhanush in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. She also played the lead role in the recent Malayalam thriller drama Kaanekkaane.

Kavya Shetty was recently seen in the Kannada action drama Lanke, co-starring Yogesh, Krishi Thapanda, Ester Noronha and late actor Sanchari Vijay in pivotal roles. Lanke is a modern-day adaptation of Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Simran is gearing up for the release of several films such as Andhagan, Mahaan, Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu and Dhruva Natchathiram, among others.