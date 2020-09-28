Arya is pushing his limits for Pa Ranjithâ€™s 'Salpetta'

The actor shared a video of himself working out and wrote that he was preparing for the film's climax.

Flix Kollywood

Arya is all set to resume work on Pa Ranjithâ€™s upcoming project Salpetta. The film, which marks the first time collaboration between Ranjith and Arya, will see the latter play a boxer. The actor has undergone drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character. Arya recently took to Twitter to share a video in which heâ€™s seen squatting 150 kg.

He wrote that heâ€™s getting ready for the final showdown with actor Kalai for his next project with Ranjith. The final schedule of the project, which has been shot over the last 12 months, is expected to resume soon since the government has granted permission to start filming with limited crew. Arya recently shared a glimpse of his unbelievably chiseled body. In the pictures, Arya appears to have knocked off a lot of kilos for his role of a boxer in the movie. Actor Dushara Vijayan, who recently made her debut via Tamil film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been paired opposite Arya in the film.

Not long ago, rumours emerged that the project could be the Tamil remake of Anurag Kashyapâ€™s Mukkabaaz, a story of a boxer from the backward community. Itâ€™s worth mentioning that Anurag and Ranjith had met a few months ago in Mumbai. The former has publicly admitted that heâ€™s a fan of Ranjithâ€™s work and that he eagerly looks forward to his films. However, as per the latest reports, the movie is a story set in North Chennai, a setting that Pa Ranjith had explored previously in his film Madras, which featured Karthi. This film will shine the spotlight on boxing clubs in North Chennai.

Apparently, Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didnâ€™t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who is one of the fittest actors in Tamil cinema. Arya was last seen on screen in Magamuni, in which he played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher. Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with Magamuni, which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles.

Arya currently awaits the release of childrenâ€™s film Teddy, which also stars actor Sayyeesha, his wife. Teddy, which is centred on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan. D Imman has composed music for this film. Sakshi Agarwal of Bigb Boss fame and director Magizh Thirumeni will be seen in an important role in this kidâ€™s film.

Arya also has a Hindi movie titled 3 Dev directed by Ankush Bhatt. The film stars Karan Singh Grover, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ravi Dubey, Tisca Chopra and Raima Sen in the prominent roles. It is also reported that Arya is said to have bagged another project with Lyca Productions to be directed by Muthaiah, who is popular for his rural-based projects such as Komban and Marudhu.

