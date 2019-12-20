Arun Vijay's film with director Arivazhagan titled 'Zindabaad'?

Kollywood

The two had worked together in 'Kuttram 23' earlier.

It goes without saying that Arun Vijay’s career took off after starring with Ajith Kumar in Yennai Arindhaal. Even though he played a menacing villain in the film, it didn’t stop the actor from winning over audiences and critics alike with his performance.

After Yennai Arindhaal's success, Arun went on to star in films like Kuttram 23, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Thadam, all of which were successful. Following the success of Kuttram 23, Arun Vijay and director Arivazhagan are all set to team up for a film once again and actor Regina Cassandra has been roped in to play the female lead in this film.

The shooting began some time ago with the team completing the first schedule successfully. Tthe second schedule is currently on in Chennai. The latest report is that the film might be titled Zindabaad. However, an official confirmation is expected.

Bankrolled by Vijaya Raghavendra under the banner All in Pictures, the producer said in an official statement, “With Arun Vijay and Arivazhagan’s previous film, Kuttram 23 being greatly acclaimed by various regional industries, I am really proud to be associated with the blockbuster duo.”

Arun also has the Karthick Naren directorial Mafia in the post-production mode besides Naveen's Agni Siragugal, and debut director Vivek's Boxer. Agni Siragugal is a multi-starrer with Arun Vijay and Vijay Anthony in the lead roles with Shalini Pandey and Akshara Haasan as the female leads.

According to reports doing rounds, though Agni Siragugal is touted to be an action entertainer and it will have emotional content as well. Mafia which is directed by Karthick Naren stars Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead with Prasanna in an important role.

The film's music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography and editing have been handled by Gokul Benoy and Sreejith Sarang respectively. The shooting of Mafia was wrapped up last month and it is currently in the post-production mode.

Arun Vijay also has Sinam under production. He plays a police officer in the film. Incidentally, he had played a cop in Kuttram 23 earlier. Sinam, which is directed by GNR Kumaravelan, reportedly has a strong script and Arun Vijay’s role has been etched out well in it, say sources.

(Content provided by Digital Native)